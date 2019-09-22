SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) announced Paul Arling, chairman and CEO, and Bryan Hackworth, senior vice president and CFO, are scheduled to attend the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference on Thursday, October 3rd at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.

Management will conduct a fireside chat with analyst Jeff Van Sinderen on October 3rd at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time and will hold one-on-one meetings throughout the day. A webcast of management’s presentation will be available live and via replay for a period of 90 days at www.uei.com.

About Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more information, please visit www.uei.com/about.

Contacts

Paul Arling, Chairman & CEO, UEI, 480-530-3000

Kirsten Chapman, LHA Investor Relations, uei@lhai.com, 415-433-3777

