SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) announced Paul Arling,

chairman and CEO, and Bryan Hackworth, senior vice president and CFO,

are scheduled to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the

following conferences in May and June 2019.


May 23rd:

 

20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference



Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California



Presentation at 11:00 a.m. PT, 1x1 meetings



 

June 4th:


Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference



Intercontinental Barclay Hotel, New York, New York



Presentation at 8:30 a.m. PT, 1x1 meetings

Presentation materials will be posted on the Investor Relations portion

of the company’s website.

Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms

to arrange meetings at the respective events.

About Universal Electronics

Universal

Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal

control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more

information, please visit www.uei.com/about.

Contacts

Paul Arling, Chairman & CEO, UEI, 480-530-3000

Kirsten Chapman,

LHA Investor Relations, uei@lhai.com,

415-433-3777

