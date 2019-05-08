SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI), (NASDAQ: UEIC) announced Paul Arling,
chairman and CEO, and Bryan Hackworth, senior vice president and CFO,
are scheduled to present and conduct one-on-one meetings at the
following conferences in May and June 2019.
May 23rd:
20th Annual B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference
Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California
Presentation at 11:00 a.m. PT, 1x1 meetings
June 4th:
Baird 2019 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference
Intercontinental Barclay Hotel, New York, New York
Presentation at 8:30 a.m. PT, 1x1 meetings
Presentation materials will be posted on the Investor Relations portion
of the company’s website.
Interested parties may contact their representatives at the above firms
to arrange meetings at the respective events.
About Universal Electronics
Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) is the worldwide leader in universal
control and sensing technologies for the smart home. For more
information, please visit www.uei.com/about.
