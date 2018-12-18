SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Laser Systems (ULS) announces the addition of AOK

Technologies, Solvay and 3M™ materials to its materials database, the

most extensive repository of laser material processing parameters for

materials in the range of 10 watts to 500 watts.

The AOK Technologies, Solvay, and 3M materials new to the ULS materials

database were specifically added for laser processing with the ULTRA and

XLS platforms, suited for high accuracy and precision laser cutting,

laser ablation and laser surface modification.

The materials include:



  • AOK Technologies TCK6 Thermally Conductive Insulator


  • AOK Technologies TC1200 Thermally Conductive Insulator


  • Solvay Udel® P-1700 Polysulfone (PSU)


  • Solvay Ajedium™ Film Ultem® 1000-1000 Polyetherimide (PEI)


  • 3M™ 1538L Rayon Acetate Woven Fabric Medical Tape

Laser processing notes, describing the results of the laser-material

interaction for these materials, are also available in the Materials

Library on the ULS website to help potential customers explore the

advantages of deploying laser technology within their manufacturing,

research and development, and prototyping activities.

About Universal Laser Systems, Inc.

Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS) is a global manufacturer of laser

material processing solutions, committed to innovation and advancing the

application of modern CO2 and fiber laser technology. From

the development of laser sources, productivity enhancement technologies,

advanced software and beam delivery systems, to an extensive investment

in the research of laser materials processing science and applications,

ULS provides its customers the most innovative, cost-effective, flexible

and scalable laser material processing solutions for today and future

needs. For more information, visit www.ulsinc.com.

Contacts

Universal Laser Systems, Inc.

James Rabideau, 480-483-1214

jrabideau@ulsinc.com

www.ulsinc.com

