SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Laser Systems (ULS) announces the addition of Dyneema®,
Quadrant and ISOVOLTA materials to its materials database, the most
extensive repository of laser material processing parameters for
materials in the range of 10 watts to 500 watts.
The Dyneema, Quadrant and ISOVOLTA materials new to the ULS materials
database were specifically added for laser processing with the ULTRA and
XLS platforms, suited for high accuracy and precision laser cutting,
laser ablation and laser surface modification.
The materials include:
Dyneema® UHMWPE Fabric
Dyneema® Composite Fabric
Quadrant Acetron® GP Acetal
Quadrant Ketron® PEEK 1000
ISOVOLTA ISONOM® NMN 0881 Flexible Film
ISOVOLTA VOLTAFLEX® F 6642 Flexible Film
Laser processing notes, describing the results of the laser-material
interaction for these materials, are also available in the Materials
Library on the ULS website to help potential customers explore the
advantages of deploying laser technology within their manufacturing,
research and development, and prototyping activities.
About Universal Laser Systems, Inc.
Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS) is a global manufacturer of laser
material processing solutions, committed to innovation and advancing the
application of modern CO2 and fiber laser technology. From
the development of laser sources, productivity enhancement technologies,
advanced software and beam delivery systems, to an extensive investment
in the research of laser materials processing science and applications,
ULS provides its customers the most innovative, cost-effective, flexible
and scalable laser material processing solutions for today and future
needs. For more information, visit www.ulsinc.com.
