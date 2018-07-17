SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Universal Laser Systems (ULS) announces the addition of 3M™, Victrex®
and Dexmet materials to its materials database, the most extensive
repository of laser material processing parameters for materials in the
range of 10 watts to 500 watts.
The 3M, Victrex and Dexmet materials new to the ULS materials database
were specifically added for laser processing with the ULTRA and XLS
platforms, suited for high accuracy and precision laser cutting, laser
ablation and laser surface modification.
The materials include:
3M™ Extreme Sealing Tape 4412N
3M™ Thermally Conductive Silicone Interface Pad 5516
Victrex® APTIV® PEEK Film
Dexmet PolyGrid® 8PTFE10-125ST Expanded PTFE
Dexmet MicroGrid® AL 25 Expanded Aluminum
Laser processing notes, describing the results of the laser-material
interaction for these materials, are also available in the Materials
Library on the ULS website to help potential customers explore the
advantages of deploying laser technology within their manufacturing,
research and development, and prototyping activities.
About Universal Laser Systems, Inc.
Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS) is a global manufacturer of laser
material processing solutions, committed to innovation and advancing the
application of modern CO2 and fiber laser technology. From
the development of laser sources, productivity enhancement technologies,
advanced software and beam delivery systems, to an extensive investment
in the research of laser material processing science and applications,
ULS provides its customers the most innovative, cost-effective, flexible
and scalable laser material processing solutions for today and future
needs. For more information, visit www.ulsinc.com.
