New laser platform enables advanced material processing
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the increasing use of advanced materials in industrial applications
from aerospace to medical devices comes a growing need for innovation in
material conversion technology. Developments in laser processing aim to
overcome the limitations of existing technology and push the boundaries
of how materials can be used. To this end, Universal Laser Systems has
released a platform with unprecedented material processing capabilities.
The new ULTRA 9 Platform is designed to perform laser cutting, laser
ablation, and laser surface modification. When configured with patented
MultiWave Hybrid™ technology, it can combine the laser energy of up to
three wavelengths – 9.3 µm (CO2), 10.6 µm (CO2),
and 1.06 µm (fiber) – by independently controlling each spectral
component of the beam. The user is able to select the ideal wavelength
or combination of wavelengths based on the material, allowing for
maximum process flexibility.
MultiWave™ is just one of the features that makes the ULTRA 9 a
comprehensive processing solution. Advanced functionality such as
high-accuracy beam positioning and auto-focus, collision detection, and
smart path planning, make it ideal for applications in manufacturing,
research and development, academic research, and prototyping. Due to its
versatility, the platform is effective for the broadest possible range
of materials, including films, industrial fabrics, engineering plastics,
laminating adhesives, foams, and composites from global manufacturers
such as 3M, DuPont, Henkel, Rogers, SABIC, and Saint-Gobain.
To learn more about the ULTRA 9 Platform, visit https://www.ulsinc.com/products/platforms/ultra-9.
About Universal Laser Systems, Inc.
Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS) is a global manufacturer of laser
material processing solutions committed to advancing applied CO2
and fiber laser technology. Through the development of laser sources,
software, and beam delivery systems, as well as extensive research in
laser material processing, ULS provides its customers with innovative,
cost-effective, and flexible laser solutions for present and future
needs. For more information, visit www.ulsinc.com.
