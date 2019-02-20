New laser platform enables advanced material processing

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With the increasing use of advanced materials in industrial applications

from aerospace to medical devices comes a growing need for innovation in

material conversion technology. Developments in laser processing aim to

overcome the limitations of existing technology and push the boundaries

of how materials can be used. To this end, Universal Laser Systems has

released a platform with unprecedented material processing capabilities.

The new ULTRA 9 Platform is designed to perform laser cutting, laser

ablation, and laser surface modification. When configured with patented

MultiWave Hybrid™ technology, it can combine the laser energy of up to

three wavelengths – 9.3 µm (CO2), 10.6 µm (CO2),

and 1.06 µm (fiber) – by independently controlling each spectral

component of the beam. The user is able to select the ideal wavelength

or combination of wavelengths based on the material, allowing for

maximum process flexibility.

MultiWave™ is just one of the features that makes the ULTRA 9 a

comprehensive processing solution. Advanced functionality such as

high-accuracy beam positioning and auto-focus, collision detection, and

smart path planning, make it ideal for applications in manufacturing,

research and development, academic research, and prototyping. Due to its

versatility, the platform is effective for the broadest possible range

of materials, including films, industrial fabrics, engineering plastics,

laminating adhesives, foams, and composites from global manufacturers

such as 3M, DuPont, Henkel, Rogers, SABIC, and Saint-Gobain.

To learn more about the ULTRA 9 Platform, visit https://www.ulsinc.com/products/platforms/ultra-9.

About Universal Laser Systems, Inc.

Universal Laser Systems, Inc. (ULS) is a global manufacturer of laser

material processing solutions committed to advancing applied CO2

and fiber laser technology. Through the development of laser sources,

software, and beam delivery systems, as well as extensive research in

laser material processing, ULS provides its customers with innovative,

cost-effective, and flexible laser solutions for present and future

needs. For more information, visit www.ulsinc.com.

