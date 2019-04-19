TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UofA?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#UofAlt;/agt;--Whether you are a Wildcat or a Tiger, an Eagle or a Phoenix, you will

cheer the discount partnerships GEICO

has with your school and hundreds of colleges around the country.

Through its ever-expanding partnerships

with universities, alumni associations, athletic conferences and student

organizations, GEICO offers special savings to students, alumni,

members, faculty and staff.

University

of Arizona Wildcats are now eligible for these special savings after

GEICO inked a partnership with the school’s alumni association.

"Our affinity insurance partnership with GEICO further cements the

commitment they have made to the University of Arizona, our alumni and

the Tucson community," said Melinda Burke, UA Alumni Association

president. "This exciting collaboration supports UAAA efforts in keeping

our alumni engaged with the university and provide programming that will

help Wildcats for years to come."

The University of Arizona partnership is extra special for GEICO, which

has had a regional office in Tucson since 2003. Many of the 2,000

associates who work at the office are alumni, friends or fans of the

university.

GEICO Sponsored Marketing Director Jeremy Lee is also excited about the

Wildcats partnership; he’s a University of Arizona alumnus.

“These partnerships have been tremendously successful, and our goal is

to increase them in order to offer savings to even more students, alumni

and association members,” Lee said.

In all, GEICO has discount savings partnerships with nearly 500 alumni

associations, universities and student associations like the American

Medical Student Association. These partnerships also extend to 25

college conferences, including the Big-12,

Pac-12

and ACC.

New and current GEICO customers may be eligible for discounts. Some

discounts, coverages, payment plans and features are not available in

all states, in all GEICO companies or in all situations. Also, discount

amounts vary by state. Go to http://www.geico.com/mydiscounts

to find your organization and get a quote.

About GEICO

GEICO

(Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto

insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27

million vehicles.

To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase

additional products, policyholders can access their insurance

policy here, connect via GEICO

Mobile, phone or

by visiting a GEICO

local agent.

Homeowners,

renters,

condo,

flood,

identity

theft and term

life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance

companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial

auto and personal

umbrella coverages are also available.

Visit www.geico.com

for a quote or to learn more.

Contacts

GEICO Communications

gcorpcomm@geico.com

To

view GEICO's Blog: https://www.geico.com/more/

