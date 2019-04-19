TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UofA?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#UofAlt;/agt;--Whether you are a Wildcat or a Tiger, an Eagle or a Phoenix, you will
cheer the discount partnerships GEICO
has with your school and hundreds of colleges around the country.
Through its ever-expanding partnerships
with universities, alumni associations, athletic conferences and student
organizations, GEICO offers special savings to students, alumni,
members, faculty and staff.
of Arizona Wildcats are now eligible for these special savings after
GEICO inked a partnership with the school’s alumni association.
"Our affinity insurance partnership with GEICO further cements the
commitment they have made to the University of Arizona, our alumni and
the Tucson community," said Melinda Burke, UA Alumni Association
president. "This exciting collaboration supports UAAA efforts in keeping
our alumni engaged with the university and provide programming that will
help Wildcats for years to come."
The University of Arizona partnership is extra special for GEICO, which
has had a regional office in Tucson since 2003. Many of the 2,000
associates who work at the office are alumni, friends or fans of the
university.
GEICO Sponsored Marketing Director Jeremy Lee is also excited about the
Wildcats partnership; he’s a University of Arizona alumnus.
“These partnerships have been tremendously successful, and our goal is
to increase them in order to offer savings to even more students, alumni
and association members,” Lee said.
In all, GEICO has discount savings partnerships with nearly 500 alumni
associations, universities and student associations like the American
Medical Student Association. These partnerships also extend to 25
college conferences, including the Big-12,
and ACC.
New and current GEICO customers may be eligible for discounts. Some
discounts, coverages, payment plans and features are not available in
all states, in all GEICO companies or in all situations. Also, discount
amounts vary by state. Go to http://www.geico.com/mydiscounts
to find your organization and get a quote.
About GEICO
(Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto
insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27
million vehicles.
To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase
additional products, policyholders can access their insurance
policy here, connect via GEICO
Mobile, phone or
by visiting a GEICO
local agent.
theft and term
life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance
companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial
auto and personal
umbrella coverages are also available.
Visit www.geico.com
for a quote or to learn more.
Contacts
GEICO Communications
To
view GEICO's Blog: https://www.geico.com/more/