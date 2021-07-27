University of Arizona partners with Walmart on education program

Walmart is partnering with the University of Arizona as part of a program that will cover 100% of college tuition and books for its employees.

The education program, Live Better U, is open to part-time and full-time Walmart and Sam's Club associates, allowing them to earn college degrees or learn trade skills without the burden of education debt, a news release said.

“We are thrilled to partner with Guild Education and Walmart in our mission to deliver Arizona’s world-class higher education programs to working adult learners in a flexible, engaging and highly effective way," said UA President Robert C. Robbins.

Dozens of degree and certificate options are available through the program including business administration, supply chain, cybersecurity and health care management.

“Our education offerings tie directly to our growth areas at Walmart, and what better way to fill the pipeline of future talent than with our own associates,” said Lorraine Stomski, senior vice president of learning and leadership at Walmart.

Walmart employs 4,700 people in Pima County. To learn more about working for Walmart, visit careers.walmart.com.