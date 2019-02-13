GT MedTech’s Innovative GammaTile Therapy

Is Shown to Slow Brain Tumor Progression, Designed to Improve Patient

and Caregiver Quality of Life

MINNEAPOLIS & TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Minnesota Health (M Health) is the first health system in

the United States to begin offering GammaTile Therapy™, a new approach

to treating recurrent brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy is an FDA-cleared,

surgically targeted radiation therapy (STaRT™) that is designed to delay

tumor regrowth for patients with brain tumors. The first patient was

treated by University of Minnesota Physician, Clark C. Chen, M.D.,

Ph.D., head of the Department of Neurosurgery at the University of

Minnesota Medical School.

“At University of Minnesota Health, our mission is to advance new, safe,

and effective therapeutic options for the many brain tumor patients who

did not respond to the standard-of-care therapies,” Chen said.

“Moreover, the University of Minnesota Medical School’s Department of

Neurosurgery has a long-standing history of contribution in

radio-biologics. To be the first institution in the U.S. to offer the

GammaTile Therapy is particularly satisfying in this context.”

Aggressive brain tumors tend to be resistant to current treatments and

nearly always recur. Outcomes for patients with brain tumors have

improved very little over the past 30 years. GammaTile is FDA-cleared

for patients with recurrent brain tumors. GammaTile consists of a

bioresorbable, conformable 3D-collagen tile embedded with a Cesium

radiation source. GammaTile is placed at the time of surgery so that it

immediately begins to target residual tumor cells with radiation while

limiting the impact on healthy brain tissue.

“I am optimistic that GammaTile will impact the clinical outcome for our

brain tumor patients, particularly when combined with appropriate

medical therapy,” explained Chen.

GammaTile Therapy offers some advantages over other treatments for

patients undergoing surgery for recurrent brain tumors. A course of

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT), for example, requires daily

treatments for up to six weeks; in contrast, patients treated with

GammaTile Therapy require no additional trips to the hospital or clinic.

Additionally, many patients may not be candidates for EBRT at the time

of tumor recurrence because the risk of additional EBRT outweighs the

potential benefits. Finally, those patients who may be candidates for

EBRT typically have to wait four weeks or more for surgical wound

healing before beginning treatment, allowing residual, microscopic

tumors to grow during this waiting period.

Dr. Chen has conducted research that supports the efficacy of radiation

treatment immediately after resection. Published in the Journal of

Neuro-Oncology, Chen’s study showed that patients with glioblastoma, the

most common form of primary brain cancer in adults who received

immediate postoperative radiation exhibited improved survival relative

to those who did not.

“I am pleased to be able to offer a more targeted radiation therapy to

my patients,” said Kathryn E. Dusenbery, M.D., head of the Department of

Radiation Oncology at the University of Minnesota Medical School. “With

GammaTile, we apply radiation therapy exactly where it is needed,

without harming surrounding tissue, and patients do not need to come

back for ongoing radiation treatments. In addition, this new targeted

approach may help reduce the burden of ongoing radiation treatment and

help my patients and their caregivers experience a better quality of

life.”

Additional data supporting the efficacy and safety profile of the

therapy for patients with recurrent, previously treated meningiomas were published

last month in the Journal of Neurosurgery (JNS), the official

journal of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons. Clinical

data from other types of tumors will be presented at the AANS Annual

Scientific Meeting in April.

“We are honored to be working with the brain tumor specialists at the

University of Minnesota – given the health system’s deep expertise and

leadership in brain tumor treatment and neurosurgery – to deploy

GammaTile Therapy for the purpose of improving the lives of patients

with brain tumors,” said Matt Likens, president and CEO of GT MedTech.

“We are excited to begin expanding the availability of GammaTile Therapy

to other leading brain tumor treatment centers across the U.S.”

About University of Minnesota Health

University of Minnesota Health represents a collaboration between

University of Minnesota Physicians and University of Minnesota Medical

Center. Working together, we provide exceptional care in a wide range of

specialties at our hospitals, clinics and in community-based facilities

throughout the region. Visit: www.mhealth.org.

About GT Medical Technologies, Inc.

Driven to overcome the limitations of current treatments for recurrent

brain tumors and raise the standard of care, a team of brain tumor

specialists joined forces and formed GT Medical Technologies with a

purpose to prevent disease progression and improve quality of life for

patients with recurrent brain tumors. GammaTile Therapy received FDA

510(k) regulatory clearance for the treatment of all types of recurrent

brain tumors in July 2018 and has an established CMS code for Medicare

reimbursement. Extensive clinical expertise informed the design of

GammaTile Therapy, and deep medical device experience guides the

company. The company is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona. For more

information, visit https://www.gtmedtech.com/.

About the University of Minnesota Medical School

The University of Minnesota Medical School is at the forefront of

learning and discovery, transforming medical care and educating the next

generation of physicians. Our graduates and faculty produce high-impact

biomedical research and advance the practice of medicine. Visit med.umn.edu

to learn how the University of Minnesota is innovating all aspects of

medicine.

