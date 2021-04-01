University of Phoenix and Bergen Community College Working Together to Help Students Affordably Earn Degrees

Bergen Community College provides a variety of degree tracks, and this new partnership with the University of Phoenix will include Bachelor of Science degrees in Business, Health Management, Information Technology and Nursing.

“This new agreement with Bergen Community College aligns with our mission to make higher education more attainable through pathways that save students time and money,” said Dr. John Woods, chief academic officer and provost for University of Phoenix. “Eligible students will need to complete just 11 classes to finish their bachelor’s degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months when transferring 87 credits to University of Phoenix."