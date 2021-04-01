University of Phoenix and Bergen Community College Working Together to Help Students Affordably Earn Degrees

Students now can save money when transferring community college credits to the University of Phoenix
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix and Bergen Community College recently announced an agreement allowing graduates of Bergen Community College to transfer their credits more easily to University of Phoenix, working toward earning a bachelor’s degree. The 3+1 transfer program will allow students to save on the cost of their education by spending three years completing general course requirements at the community college and then finishing the fourth and final year at University of Phoenix.
Bergen Community College provides a variety of degree tracks, and this new partnership with the University of Phoenix will include Bachelor of Science degrees in Business, Health Management, Information Technology and Nursing.
“This new agreement with Bergen Community College aligns with our mission to make higher education more attainable through pathways that save students time and money,” said Dr. John Woods, chief academic officer and provost for University of Phoenix. “Eligible students will need to complete just 11 classes to finish their bachelor’s degree and can graduate in as little as 14 months when transferring 87 credits to University of Phoenix."
“Bergen Community College is excited to align with University of Phoenix to help provide students an opportunity to earn a degree they may never have thought was possible before,” said Diana M. O’Conner, coordinator career and advising services for Bergen Community College. “Both of our institutions have similar missions; we are both committed to offering students the best path for their educational journey as well as a continued focus on preparing students for future employment opportunities, especially in high-demand fields of IT, business and nursing.”
If all 87 credits are transferred, students will only need to complete 33 credits to graduate. University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly. Additionally, University of Phoenix will waive all fees and tuition for the first course and provides a special Associate Degree Transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses, which is a savings of $144.00 per course.
For more information visit: www.phoenix.edu/ccstudent
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu
About Bergen Community College
Based in Paramus, Bergen Community College (www.bergen.edu), a public two-year coeducational college, enrolls more than 13,000 students at locations in Paramus, the Philip Ciarco Jr. Learning Center in Hackensack and Bergen Community College at the Meadowlands in Lyndhurst. The College offers associate degree, certificate and continuing education programs in a variety of fields. More students graduate from Bergen than any other community college in the state.
