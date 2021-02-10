University of Phoenix and Emsi Are Collaborating to Map Skills Taught in the Classroom to Skills Desired by Today’s Workplace, Per Labor Market Analysis, Helping Students to Become More Career-Ready

“Helping students understand how their learning connects to desired employee skills is the new frontier in higher education,” said Bob Hieronymus, vice president of partnerships at Emsi. “University of Phoenix was among the very first universities to adopt the use of Emsi data early in the program development process back in 2015. Today, they are at the forefront of developing programs which focus program curriculum outcomes and student assessment specifically on desired job skills. This kind of ‘skillification’ of curriculum will transform the higher education landscape.

By pulling data from government labor sources and real-time job postings, Emsi builds algorithms to analyze the labor market and identify skills currently in demand. The University of Phoenix utilizes this research and data to develop curriculums and programs that teach career-ready skills that are mapped back to occupations currently in the job market. This intentional approach keeps UOPX programs and courses focused on bridging the gap between what you learn in the classroom and what to speak to in career conversations.