University of Phoenix and Give an Hour® Join Forces During the Annual “Week to Change Direction,” Held During Mental Health Awareness Month, to Work Together to Change the Culture of Mental Health and Wellness in the Workplace

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix will join forces with Give an Hour® for the third annual Week to Change Direction May 10-16, 2021. Give an Hour is a national nonprofit that aims to change the culture of mental health to ensure everyone gets the care and support they deserve. The “Week to Change Direction” brings together organizations, mental health experts and offers activities to encourage mental well-being. University of Phoenix will provide expert panelists from the university who will participate in two webinars during this week, and the university will sponsor Give an Hour’s Emotional Life Skills at Work courses, which focus on mental health and wellness in the work environment, for eligible participants in the two webinars.