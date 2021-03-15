University of Phoenix and zyBooks to Present Interactive Approach to Teaching Math at 2021 Online Learning Consortium Conference

By making math more interactive—through the addition of animation, auto-graded questions, immediate feedback and other interventions—students became more engaged yet could work at their own speed. These efforts not only promoted greater understanding and retention of the math concepts, but also successfully reduced the student dropout and failure rate.

This new model of math learning improved student confidence and helped them to recognize how math applies in their everyday lives. In addition to students reacting more positively to math, the dropout and failure rate in classes also significantly decreased. In a pilot study of two courses, the attrition rate was reduced from 18% to 5% in a Quantitative Reasoning 1 and from 14% to 4% in a Quantitative Reasoning 2.