University of Phoenix Announces Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States 2021 Future Phoenix Scholarship

EANGUS is the largest enlisted reserve component association with a mission to give a voice to the enlisted National Guard men and women, their families and retirees on Capitol Hill. University of Phoenix and EANGUS have teamed up since 2011, awarding dozens of scholarships to date, including full and partial tuition, to either current members or immediate family members of EANGUS.

“We are pleased to continue this long-standing collaboration with EANGUS providing service men and women, and their families, the opportunity to pursue their educational goals,” said Brian Ishmael, University of Phoenix vice president of military and veteran affairs and strategic government partnerships. “Through these scholarships, we can recognize the dedication and the sacrifice made by EANGUS members in service to our country.”