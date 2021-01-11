University of Phoenix Announces New Career Services for Life™ Commitment, Aimed at Helping Students and Alumni from Enrollment to Retirement

University further focuses efforts on continued career services tools and resources
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix is proud to announce its new Career Services for Life™ commitment. This commitment brings to the forefront the University’s dedication to career services for its graduates.
All students at University of Phoenix seeking career support can access always-on career tools, self-help resume support, and helpful videos from the University’s student portal. Active degree and certificate-seeking students have access to the full suite of career services offered by the University – including connecting with academic counselors and career advisors who can help our students and alumni explore career options, assess career readiness, review resumes and provide interview practice. University graduates have access to this full suite of career services throughout their education and career journey.
University of Phoenix Provost and Chief Academic Officer John Woods says, “University of Phoenix is a known provider of higher education and has long focused on helping our students educationally prepare for careers. Our University’s degrees and certificates are aligned to 300+ occupations. We have advisory councils made up of leaders in their fields who meet periodically to review industry needs and trends, providing valuable insights that help us keep our programs relevant. All of this guides the design of our curriculum to help students learn real-world skills needed in the workforce.
“We are excited about our next steps towards helping students find, and continue to grow in, their desired careers,” continued Woods. “Our Career Services for Life™ commitment will give our past and present students tools to help them along their path.”
For more information about our new commitment, visit www.phoenix.edu/career-services.html.
