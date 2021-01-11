 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
University of Phoenix Announces New Career Services for Life™ Commitment, Aimed at Helping Students and Alumni from Enrollment to Retirement

University of Phoenix Announces New Career Services for Life™ Commitment, Aimed at Helping Students and Alumni from Enrollment to Retirement

  • Updated

University further focuses efforts on continued career services tools and resources

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix is proud to announce its new Career Services for Life™ commitment. This commitment brings to the forefront the University’s dedication to career services for its graduates.

All students at University of Phoenix seeking career support can access always-on career tools, self-help resume support, and helpful videos from the University’s student portal. Active degree and certificate-seeking students have access to the full suite of career services offered by the University – including connecting with academic counselors and career advisors who can help our students and alumni explore career options, assess career readiness, review resumes and provide interview practice. University graduates have access to this full suite of career services throughout their education and career journey.

University of Phoenix Provost and Chief Academic Officer John Woods says, “University of Phoenix is a known provider of higher education and has long focused on helping our students educationally prepare for careers. Our University’s degrees and certificates are aligned to 300+ occupations. We have advisory councils made up of leaders in their fields who meet periodically to review industry needs and trends, providing valuable insights that help us keep our programs relevant. All of this guides the design of our curriculum to help students learn real-world skills needed in the workforce.

“We are excited about our next steps towards helping students find, and continue to grow in, their desired careers,” continued Woods. “Our Career Services for Life™ commitment will give our past and present students tools to help them along their path.”

For more information about our new commitment, visit www.phoenix.edu/career-services.html.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online throughout the world. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Contacts

Melany Stroupe

University of Phoenix

602-300-1307

melanystroupe@phoenix.edu

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone
Govt-and-politics

Parler squeezed as Trump seeks new online megaphone

  • Updated

President Donald Trump has been kicked off of most mainstream social media platforms following his supporters’ siege on the U.S. Capitol. But it remains to be seen how fast or where — if anywhere — on the internet he will be able to reach his followers.

Watch Now: Related Video

Start Saving By Cutting These Things You Won’t Even Miss From Your Budget

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News