University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Faculty and Staff to Present at Annual International Leadership Association Virtual Convention

Presenters to Focus on Leadership in Academics and Business in the 21st Century
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix today announced several of its doctoral studies leaders will be presenting at the upcoming International Leadership Association convention, being held virtually, November 5-9, 2020.
ILA was created in 1999 to help bring together professionals with a keen interest in the study, practice, and teaching of leadership. Today, it is the largest worldwide community committed to leadership development, practice, and scholarship. The convention will explore leadership, the ways to lead, and what we can expect from leaders now and in the future.
The studies being presented by University of Phoenix were conducted at its College of Doctoral Studies and the Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research. The center utilizes an applied research model aiming to provide real-word solutions to specific problems pertaining to leadership in areas such as business, community, and education.
“We hope our presentation will help conference attendees learn how to be an effective leader in the future,” said Dr. Debra Sandberg, University Faculty, Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research, University of Phoenix. “We will be focusing on the differences between human emotional intelligence and artificial intelligence, but also just how much they work in conjunction with one another. The big takeaway from our presentation is that AI will be part of the balance of leadership and communication in the future, creating new jobs and working in harmony with one another.”
The ILA presentations by University staff and faculty will focus on leadership activities in the 21st Century. Topics include:
Developing Strong Women’s Leadership in Business and Beyond – Presented by Chair R. Green
Edge Walkers: Knowing When, How, and Why Behaviors – Effective Leadership for the 21st Century: Emotional Intelligence vs. Artificial Intelligence – D. Sandberg, M. Lindquist
Ho’oponopono: A Hawaiian Family Conflict Resolution Practice for School Based Conflict – J. Schumacher
Interactive Roundtable Discussion Session 1: The Journal of Leadership Studies – Smoothing the Edges of Scholarly Publishing – H. Eylers, E. Bean
Interactive Roundtable Discussion Session 4: Authentic Educational Leadership at the Edge: Perceptions of Faculty Ethical Decision-Making – C. Burleigh
Mindfulness and Praxis in Education and Societal Innovation: Leading Edge Mindfulness Practices to Improve Student Mental Health, Discipline, and Academic Achievement – C. Burleigh
Provoked to the Edge? Stepping Outside the Lines of Our Own Thinking – J. Caldwell, Conceivers Leadership Development Group; Dissertation Chair, R. Green
Using Collaborative Autoethnography to Contribute to Women’s Development of the Leader Identity – L. Devnew
For more information or to register, visit: http://www.ila-net.org/2020Global/Registration.html
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
Contacts
MEDIA CONTACT:
Melany Stroupe
University of Phoenix
602-300-1307
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.