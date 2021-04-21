University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Special COVID-19 Edition of the Phoenix Scholar™ Academic Journal

Quarterly research publication evaluates how the pandemic impacted higher education, including major shifts in business operations, teaching, and research practices.
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix has released a special edition of its academic research journal, the Phoenix Scholar™, focused on pivoting the higher education industry in the era of COVID-19. The edition includes articles illuminating the tremendous operational challenges of quickly shifting to a remote workforce, from admissions to online learning modalities and research practices.
Phoenix Scholar™ is the quarterly academic research publication of the University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies. As long-time leaders in online education, the university shares how it quickly shifted as an organization to successfully serve its employees and students during this unprecedented time.
“At University of Phoenix we were already well versed in online learning delivery practices, our own unique challenge lay in attempting to extend and repurpose that system quickly in order to host what were formerly face-to-face class experiences at our local campuses to an online synchronous format,” said Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., Editor-at-Large of Phoenix Scholar™ and Vice Provost of Doctoral Studies and Academic Operations at University of Phoenix. “In the same manner, we simultaneously had to transition the vast majority of our staff to work from home. With both student and employee needs arising swiftly, many of the challenges had to be addressed in a matter of days to assure that all our students and staff could continue their education and work without any interruption.”
The College of Doctoral Studies also houses the newly established University of Phoenix Career Institute, which recently released the findings of its first annual Career Optimism Index™ study. The study measures working Americans’ attitudes toward their career and barriers to career progression. The study found 83% of workers believe they adapt easily to new work situations and 82% said they were resilient when facing challenges in their careers. “This is encouraging considering the challenges workers have faced over the past year,” said Eylers, “in many cases profoundly impacting their working lives.”
About the College of Doctoral Studies
University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help them prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.
About University of Phoenix Career Institute™
University of Phoenix Career Institute’s mandate is to conduct research into solutions that American workers need. Housed within the University’s College of Doctoral Studies, the Institute will conduct research, share insights to inform problem-solving, and partner with leading organizations to effect solutions that help to break down barriers that Americans face in their careers. For more information about the University of Phoenix Career Institute and the Career Optimism Index™ Study, visit www.phoenix.edu/career-institute.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
