University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases Special COVID-19 Edition of the Phoenix Scholar™ Academic Journal

“At University of Phoenix we were already well versed in online learning delivery practices, our own unique challenge lay in attempting to extend and repurpose that system quickly in order to host what were formerly face-to-face class experiences at our local campuses to an online synchronous format,” said Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., Editor-at-Large of Phoenix Scholar™ and Vice Provost of Doctoral Studies and Academic Operations at University of Phoenix. “In the same manner, we simultaneously had to transition the vast majority of our staff to work from home. With both student and employee needs arising swiftly, many of the challenges had to be addressed in a matter of days to assure that all our students and staff could continue their education and work without any interruption.”