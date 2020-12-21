University of Phoenix Dean of Operations College of Doctoral Studies Named to the Arizona’s Veteran Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Recognition honors Arizona veterans who have honorably served their country and who continue to inspire in their community
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Retired Command Sgt. Maj. John Ramirez, dean of operations, College of Doctoral Studies, University of Phoenix, was recently announced as a member of the Arizona’s Veteran Hall of Fame Class of 2020.
“University of Phoenix congratulates John Ramirez for this recognition that honors his distinguished military career and his selfless commitment to serving others,” said Brian Ishmael, vice president, Office of Military and Veteran Affairs and Strategic Government Partnerships, University of Phoenix. “He has demonstrated a commitment to service — first proudly serving our nation in the United States Army and now continuing to assist veterans who are transitioning back to civilian life. John is both an admired member of the University’s staff and a revered leader in the Phoenix community.”
During his distinguished 27-year military career, Command Sergeant Major (Retired) Ramirez held numerous leadership positions. He served as a committee member of the US Army’s Special Executive Review Board for the Center for Strategic Leadership, and in 2004, selected as one of the “Top Hispanic Leaders” in the Army. He is a graduate from the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy and recipient of the Sergeant Major of the Army William Bainbridge Ethics Award.
Ramirez has been with University of Phoenix since 2004, and also earned his master’s degree in Administration of Justice and Security/Global Homeland Security from the University. Serving many roles throughout his tenure, he currently is the dean of operations for the College of Doctoral Studies. He is an active member of many community organizations and is particularly passionate about supporting and mentoring young Latino students and professionals. Ramirez received the Association of Latino Professionals for America 2016 Veteran of the Year Award.
The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame recognizes Arizona veterans for significant post-military contributions on a local, state, or national level. The Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame is recognized by the Governor of Arizona and the Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services and supported by the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society. Ramirez will be a member of the 20th class of veterans inducted since the inception of the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame in 2001.
Planning is underway to recognize the Class of 2020 at the annual AVHOF Induction Ceremony scheduled for October 2021. In the interim, individual Induction Ceremonies are being scheduled for February 2021 in three locations: Flagstaff, Phoenix, and Tucson.
