University of Phoenix Hosting Educational Equity Webinar “Healing Racism Beyond the Dialogue: What is Racism?”

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix’s educational equity and inclusion webinar series continues on Thurs., April 15, 2021, at 11 a.m. PDT with the first of a two-part series on understanding racism and its impact on all aspects of society.

Recent events in our country brought about a renewed commitment to healing racism. But many people struggle to define racism or recognize how it manifests in everyday life. The webinar will focus on defining and understanding racism before taking steps to heal.