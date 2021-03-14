University of Phoenix Is Collaborating With El Camino College to Help Students Affordably Earn Degree

The new agreement includes Bachelor of Science degrees in Business, Health Management, Information Technology and Nursing.

“El Camino College is pleased to align with University of Phoenix to help provide our students an opportunity to earn a degree they may never have thought was possible,” said El Camino College President Dena P. Maloney. “Both institutions share a commitment to offering students the best path for their educational journey as well as a continued focus on preparing students for employment.”

Students can transfer up to 87 credits towards a bachelor’s degree. If all 87 credits are transferred, students will only need to complete 33 credits to graduate. University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly.