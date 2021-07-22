University of Phoenix Launches Phoebe™, An AI-Enabled, Virtual Assistant Designed to Support Students With 24/7 Service

Digital Assistant Uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to Expedite Services for Students
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix today announced the launch of the Phoebe™ virtual assistant, its first-ever virtual assistant designed to serve as a 24/7 point of contact for students seeking information regarding their UOPX experience. In line with the University’s relentless dedication to transform the services and information available to students to support their busy lives, Phoebe™ leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) consciousness using conversational design to anticipate students’ questions and provide answers during all hours of the day.
The Phoebe™ virtual assistant is a seamless digital end-to-end software process that allows busy students, many of whom are balancing the demands of school with work and family, to connect with the University when it’s convenient for them with 24/7 access. Phoebe™ can answer a variety of questions and provide a menu of suggested topics for students, who may not be sure of exactly what information they are seeking. Students who want to speak with a live agent have the option to transfer the chat to a live team member during regular office hours of 4:20 a.m.-10 p.m. MST, Mon-Fri.
By accessing Phoebe™ through their secure student portal, students have access to a variety of information, including:
GPA/grades
Making changes to their schedule
Animated directions on how to access specific information on the student portal
Articles written for students that answer common questions
Credit balance statements
Financial document status
According to Chris Herring, director, Student Services Strategy and Operations, for University of Phoenix, who led the creation of Phoebe™, this is just the beginning the virtual assistant’s eventual capabilities.
“We designed Phoebe™ with the UOPX student in mind. The Artificial Intelligence in Phoebe™ will continue to evolve with our students as new information is processed and developed by the tool,” said Herring. “Our focus is on making the educational process as seamless and as simple as possible for our students, and Phoebe™ is just the latest example of our commitment to student success.”
Initially launched as a pilot to 4,000 students last year, Phoebe™ is now available to all University of Phoenix students nationwide in their student portal.
