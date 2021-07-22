University of Phoenix Launches Phoebe™, An AI-Enabled, Virtual Assistant Designed to Support Students With 24/7 Service

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix today announced the launch of the Phoebe™ virtual assistant, its first-ever virtual assistant designed to serve as a 24/7 point of contact for students seeking information regarding their UOPX experience. In line with the University’s relentless dedication to transform the services and information available to students to support their busy lives, Phoebe™ leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) consciousness using conversational design to anticipate students’ questions and provide answers during all hours of the day.

The Phoebe™ virtual assistant is a seamless digital end-to-end software process that allows busy students, many of whom are balancing the demands of school with work and family, to connect with the University when it’s convenient for them with 24/7 access. Phoebe™ can answer a variety of questions and provide a menu of suggested topics for students, who may not be sure of exactly what information they are seeking. Students who want to speak with a live agent have the option to transfer the chat to a live team member during regular office hours of 4:20 a.m.-10 p.m. MST, Mon-Fri.