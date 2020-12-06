University of Phoenix Launches Two New Cybersecurity Certificate Programs to Speed Job Opportunity in the Growing IT Field

The seven-month programs provide workers the opportunity to upskill quickly with career-ready competency
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix has launched two new certificate programs aimed at getting IT industry workers certified in specialized cybersecurity skills to meet the needs of the growing industry.
According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, jobs for Information Security Analysts are projected to grow 32% from 2018 to 2028, much faster than the average for all occupations. In this rapidly growing field, there is a need for greater emphasis on planning, implementing, and monitoring security measures, ensuring proper security protocols are in place, and responding to security breaches.
“Skilled cybersecurity professionals are in high demand as businesses and government entities work to address the growing complexity of security issues,” said Kevin Wilhelmsen, dean for the college of business and information technology, University of Phoenix. “Our new certificate programs are designed to upskill workers with career-ready skills that will open them up for promotions or lateral opportunities in this growing field.”
The new programs include:
Certificate in Cybersecurity Network Forensics - Program teaches students methods of penetration testing, which is essentially a security audit. Coursework focuses on building the skills and competencies required of a penetration tester or pen tester, such as incident and response handling, vulnerability analysis, and network security.
Certificate in Cybersecurity Digital Forensics - Program teaches students methods for implementing an incident response plan after a digital forensics investigation and doing so within the policies, procedures, and protocols that go along with those findings.
The “stackable” seven-month certificate programs are designed for workers with an IT background who are looking for specialized cybersecurity skills. Students will also earn college credit that can be applied toward the completion of an undergraduate level degree. The coursework is aligned with the EC-Council Certified Security Analyst (ECSA) certification exam and provides access to real-world tools, scenarios, and hands on lab work.
For more information visit: https://www.phoenix.edu/programs/continuing-education/certificate-programs.html
