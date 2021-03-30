University of Phoenix Offers New Professional Development Courses Designed for Busy Adults to Gain In-Demand Skills for Jobs in Growing Fields

“To keep up with the pace of change in today’s job market you need to update your toolbox with skills that can help you grow and gain a competitive edge,” said Ruth Veloria, chief strategy and customer officer of University of Phoenix. “The University’s professional development courses offer long-term value by teaching skills needed for today’s changing job landscape. These affordable courses are comprised of several self-paced, bite-sized learning modules that cover material that directly apply to today’s growing professions.”

The University’s professional development courses are 100% online and available for up to a year from the time of purchase. They are self-directed, not instructor-led, and typically take about 30 hours to complete, so learners can finish them on their own schedule. Importantly, these courses leverage the capabilities that an educational institution like the University of Phoenix has honed over 40 years; its experienced practitioner faculty, and its ability to build authentic assessments that measure skill mastery.