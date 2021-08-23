University of Phoenix Senior Director of Student Experience Publishes Educational Expertise in New Book

Wesolowski is one of several higher education thought leaders who provided chapters for the book, which is written for other faculty, staff and educational leaders in the field of CBE.

Wesolowski says his research on this project was key. “I wanted to make sure that the design of our CBE programs, including the technology solutions, policies and faculty roles, are always serving the needs of our students. There was no better way to find that out other than iterative experimentation with our courses & students who attend University.” He adds, “our students provided critical feedback that helped to shape our programs today and it also helped students be able to reach their higher education goals in less time and with less costs associated.”