University of Phoenix teams up with Joliet Junior College to offer students an affordable pathway to degree completion

The agreement applies to all JJC campus locations and to online study or at a University of Phoenix campus location. Students can transfer up to 87 credits toward a bachelor’s degree and will only need to complete 33 credits or 11 classes to graduate. University of Phoenix offers undergraduate students one course at a time at five-week increments with new courses starting monthly. Additionally, University of Phoenix will waive all fees and tuition for the first course and provides a special Associate Degree transfer tuition rate for all remaining courses which is a savings of $144.00 per course.