University of Phoenix to Hold In-person Commencement at Chase Field

Alumnus and Arizona Cardinal Larry Fitzgerald is the commencement speaker
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix will hold an in-person commencement ceremony, Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 10:30 a.m., MST at Phoenix’s Chase Field. Featured speakers will be University of Phoenix President Peter Cohen, Provost and Chief Academic Officer Dr. John Woods, and football great and alumnus Larry Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald graduated from the university in 2016 with a Bachelor of Science in Communication, fulfilling a commitment to his mother. The university will adhere to all applicable state, federal and venue guidelines for gatherings by requiring face masks, social distancing and limiting attendance to pre-registered graduates and guests.
“The past year has been a year like no other and our students have overcome unprecedented obstacles to complete their college degree,” said President Cohen. “We are thrilled to be able to host an in-person event to honor our graduates while still prioritizing the health and safety of the community. I'm so proud of our graduates and their commitment, perseverance and determination in achieving their education and career goals.”
Since 1976, University of Phoenix has been a leader and pioneer in making higher education accessible to busy working adults. More than 68% of University of Phoenix students are employed while in school and approximately 66% have at least one dependent. These new graduates will join more than a million alumni worldwide.
The University of Phoenix will also be hosting a virtual commencement ceremony for those not comfortable or unable to attend an in-person ceremony. Additional in-person ceremonies are planned in select cities across the country through 2021. The university is closely monitoring state and federal health recommendations and working with venues to ensure all safety protocols are followed. For more information or to register for a ceremony, visit phoenix.edu/students/graduation.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online throughout the world. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
