University of Phoenix to Hold In-person Commencement at Chase Field

“The past year has been a year like no other and our students have overcome unprecedented obstacles to complete their college degree,” said President Cohen. “We are thrilled to be able to host an in-person event to honor our graduates while still prioritizing the health and safety of the community. I'm so proud of our graduates and their commitment, perseverance and determination in achieving their education and career goals.”

Since 1976, University of Phoenix has been a leader and pioneer in making higher education accessible to busy working adults. More than 68% of University of Phoenix students are employed while in school and approximately 66% have at least one dependent. These new graduates will join more than a million alumni worldwide.