University of Phoenix to Host Webcast Panel on Global Accessibility Awareness Day

GAAD is a day to bring awareness to, and educate people globally on, the importance of digital accessibility for people with disabilities and impairments, including the more than one billion people who are blind or visually impaired, hard of hearing, or have motor and/or cognitive disabilities.

In honor of GAAD, University of Phoenix also commissioned Harris Poll to survey 2,063 U.S. adults to better understand their perceptions of digital accessibility. The survey found that more than two in five employed adults (44%) have asked for at least one workplace accommodation due to disability. Of those who have requested workplace accommodations before, 65% said their needs changed during the pandemic, with 27% saying it changed significantly.

“Organizations need to recognize that for individuals with disabilities, digital accessibility is essential to their ability to engage with, learn from and communicate via the digital world,” said Kelly Hermann, Vice President of Accessibility, Equity & Inclusion at University of Phoenix. “This must be a part of diversity and inclusion programs for universities and businesses.”