University of Phoenix to Host Webinar Exploring Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Post-Pandemic

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix is set to host a new webinar discussing diversification and inclusion in the workplace and how it is evolving over time.

The “DE&I: A Driving Force for Business” webinar series is hosting a new event titled, “Rethinking and Harnessing the Power of Organizational Diversification in the New Normal.” It will center around the idea that leadership and culture play a major role in shaping and eventually changing the current paradigm of diversification, inclusion, and belonging within different organizations. During the webinar, panelists will discuss hiring efforts, socialization of employees and what future opportunities are for organizations that embrace diversification and inclusion.