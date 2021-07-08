University of Phoenix to Host Webinar Exploring Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Post-Pandemic

Panelists to look at vital issues surrounding inclusion & diversification in organizations nationwide
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix is set to host a new webinar discussing diversification and inclusion in the workplace and how it is evolving over time.
The “DE&I: A Driving Force for Business” webinar series is hosting a new event titled, “Rethinking and Harnessing the Power of Organizational Diversification in the New Normal.” It will center around the idea that leadership and culture play a major role in shaping and eventually changing the current paradigm of diversification, inclusion, and belonging within different organizations. During the webinar, panelists will discuss hiring efforts, socialization of employees and what future opportunities are for organizations that embrace diversification and inclusion.
Event organizer Dr. Bob Danielle, Marketing Director, University of Phoenix says this webinar will also take a closer look at how organizational culture and leadership accountability can impact DE&I initiatives. “Making a difference should be more than policies, programs, or headcounts. Very good to great organizations can outperform their competitors by respecting the unique needs, perspectives, and potential of all their team members.”
The event will be moderated by Dr. Kimberly Underwood, University Research Chair, Center for Workplace, Diversity & Inclusion, University of Phoenix and opening remarks will be made by Andrea Smiley, VP of Public Relations, University of Phoenix.
Panelists include:
Zenovia Harris, CEO Kent Chamber of Commerce
Tamar Jackson, Director of Community Engagement, WorkForce Central and Founder, Pierce County Community Engagement Taskforce
Dr. Bob Danielle, Marketing Director, Washington & Pacific Northwest, University of Phoenix.
The event will be held July 15, 2021 at 9am PST/12pm EST. For more information or to register, please go to the event website.
