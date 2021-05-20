University of Phoenix to Host Webinar Panel Discussion About Employer’s Role in Supporting Employee’s Mental Health and Wellness

The panel will examine the importance of mental well-being in the workplace and discuss steps to take to support employees with mental health and wellness services

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix will host an employer mental wellness webinar panel, May 26, 2021, from 9-10 a.m. PST. The panel will examine the importance of mental well-being in the workplace and how to create a culture where mental health is as important as physical health. They will also discuss what steps employers need to take to support employees with mental health and wellness services.