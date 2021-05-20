University of Phoenix to Host Webinar Panel Discussion About Employer’s Role in Supporting Employee’s Mental Health and Wellness

The panel will examine the importance of mental well-being in the workplace and discuss steps to take to support employees with mental health and wellness services
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix will host an employer mental wellness webinar panel, May 26, 2021, from 9-10 a.m. PST. The panel will examine the importance of mental well-being in the workplace and how to create a culture where mental health is as important as physical health. They will also discuss what steps employers need to take to support employees with mental health and wellness services.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the American workplace in unprecedented ways and has been a cause of increased anxiety and stress for many employees. University of Phoenix recently released the Career Optimism Index™ study that revealed American workers consider mental health challenges a barrier to career progression. The Index also found when it comes to career advancement, mental wellness was ranked just as important as skills development (37%). Overall, 34% of American workers said mental health impacted their work performance over the past year.
Ignoring mental health concerns can hurt an organization’s productivity, professional relationships, even the bottom line. But many employees feel uncomfortable sharing their mental health struggles and may be reluctant to get the help they need.
Along with the webinar, University of Phoenix will sponsor Emotional Life Skills at Work (ELS), a one-hour online class about mental health and emotional well-being for registrants of the webinar*. The ELS course was developed by Give an Hour to provide tips and strategies for coping with mental health and wellness challenges in the workplace. The ELS course will be accessible for a full year upon receipt.
*Limited registrations available.
The webinar will be moderated by Randy Phelps, chief executive officer, Give an Hour.
Panelists include:
Rebecca Armstrong, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, North
Melissa Buffalo, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Director, American Indian Cancer Foundation
Amber Naslund, Principal Content Consultant, LinkedIn
Cheryl Naumann, Chief Human Resource Officer, University of Phoenix
Laura Lynn Smith, Division Vice President and General Manager, ADP
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
