University of Phoenix to Sponsor Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Buenos Dias Networking Webinar

The COVID-19 pandemic has deepened inequalities to women’s safety, health and economic empowerment, which could set back women for decades. University of Phoenix and Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce have joined forces to bring awareness on how COVID-19 has put the advancement of women within the workplace at risk in Arizona.

This webinar is focused on the findings of the Status of Women in Arizona 2020 research report published by the Arizona Foundation for Women. The data will be supplemented by a panel of local experts discussing the day-to-day impact and personal experiences of women in our community. These experts will share work underway from the front lines to support women and help their families rise above the impacts of the pandemic.