University of Phoenix will display the “Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers” that honor U.S. military members who lost their lives in service

Nationally established Tribute Towers will be displayed in Arizona for the first time
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The “Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers” will be displayed on the University of Phoenix campus lawn Monday, May 24th between 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, May 25th through Thursday, May 27th between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. University of Phoenix is inviting the public to view the memorial at their Phoenix location at 4025 S. Riverpoint. Social distancing guidelines will be in place for anyone who visits the display.
This is the first time the Towers will be displayed in Arizona.
“The University of Phoenix is honored to be the first location in Arizona to display the Tribute Towers,” said Brian Ishmael, vice president of military veteran affairs and strategic government partnerships at University of Phoenix. “The tribute will be displayed ahead of Memorial Day to put names and faces to those we lost and remind us of the true meaning of the holiday. We welcome the community to come out and view this poignant display.”
The traveling photographic war memorial honors our post 9 /11 military fallen and consists of 34 tower displays with thousands of images. The towers include military who served in combat but succumbed to the suffering of invisible wounds. Additionally, military who died stateside of non-combat training exercises will also be honored. Each Tribute Tower is 10 feet high and 5 feet wide and includes military and personal photos.
University of Phoenix has long been committed to honoring military and veteran students, with a history of commemorating Memorial Day during their annual Flag Planting event. Gold Star Families, who are the immediate family of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict, will also be part of this touching tribute.
The Tribute Towers are a project of Patriotic Productions, a nonprofit whose mission is to honor past and present military service members and create cherished memories for future generations. The “Remembering Our Fallen” display is the first-of-its-kind and was unveiled on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial in Sept. 2017. Since then, it has traveled all over country.
About University of Phoenix
University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
About Patriotic Productions
Patriotic Productions is a nonprofit organization based in Nebraska with a mission to honor our military service members, past and present. They focus on preserving cherished memories and recording stories for future generations of those who died fighting for America. They do this creating photo exhibits and displays, and holding events open to veterans, their families, and the public. For more information, visit https://www.patrioticproductions.org/.
