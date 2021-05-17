University of Phoenix will display the “Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers” that honor U.S. military members who lost their lives in service

Nationally established Tribute Towers will be displayed in Arizona for the first time

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The “Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers” will be displayed on the University of Phoenix campus lawn Monday, May 24th between 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, May 25th through Thursday, May 27th between 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. University of Phoenix is inviting the public to view the memorial at their Phoenix location at 4025 S. Riverpoint. Social distancing guidelines will be in place for anyone who visits the display.

This is the first time the Towers will be displayed in Arizona.