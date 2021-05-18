University of Phoenix will plant 10,000 American flags to create display honoring the sacrifices made by military service members, veterans and their families

University of Phoenix has a long-standing tradition of commemorating Memorial Day by planting thousands of American flags spelling out a special message as a reminder of the true meaning of the holiday. The tribute started 12 years ago after University of Phoenix alumni, students and employees felt that the purpose of the holiday had been overshadowed.

“At University of Phoenix, the flag-planting event has become a tradition for students, alumni and staff to honor those who lost their lives in service to our country,” said Brian Ishmael, vice president of military veteran affairs and strategic government partnerships. “Last year, we were limited to a virtual display due to the pandemic. We are pleased to, once again, have a physical display that holds special meaning to all of us here at the University.”