University of Phoenix will plant 10,000 American flags to create display honoring the sacrifices made by military service members, veterans and their families

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of Memorial Day, University of Phoenix will plant 10,000 flags on the lawn of the Phoenix campus location Tuesday, May 25, 7 a.m., at 4025 S. Riverpoint Parkway.
University of Phoenix has a long-standing tradition of commemorating Memorial Day by planting thousands of American flags spelling out a special message as a reminder of the true meaning of the holiday. The tribute started 12 years ago after University of Phoenix alumni, students and employees felt that the purpose of the holiday had been overshadowed.
“At University of Phoenix, the flag-planting event has become a tradition for students, alumni and staff to honor those who lost their lives in service to our country,” said Brian Ishmael, vice president of military veteran affairs and strategic government partnerships. “Last year, we were limited to a virtual display due to the pandemic. We are pleased to, once again, have a physical display that holds special meaning to all of us here at the University.”
This year, the University will plant 10,000 flags spelling out, “Always Remember.” On Friday, May 28, the flags will be collected to donate to local military cemeteries ahead of Memorial Day. University of Phoenix will also hold a virtual event on Friday, May 28 at 10.a.m., that will include the singing of the national anthem, a virtual walk-through of the display and a guest speaker. The Remembering Our Fallen Tribute Towers, a traveling photographic war memorial honoring post 9 /11 military, will also be displayed in conjunction with the flag planting.
“While most people recognize that Memorial Day is a military holiday, it is important to understand that it is a solemn day of remembrance,” said Ishmael. “We encourage the public to join our events or create their own tributes. The important thing is that we never forget our fallen heroes.”
To register for the virtual Memorial Day Tribute, please click: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/memorial-day-tribute-always-remember-tickets-153526368501
About University of Phoenix®
University of Phoenix is innovating to help working adults move efficiently from education to careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant and engaging courses, and interactive learning can help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing busy lives. University of Phoenix serves a diverse student population, offering associate, bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degree programs from campuses and learning centers across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.
Contacts
Melany Stroupe
University of Phoenix
602-557-8640