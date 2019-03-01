Univision Los Angeles Finishes as Most-Watched Broadcast Station
in Total Day and Primetime Among Adults 18-49, Adults 25-54 and Adults
18-34; Univision Stations in Dallas and Houston First in Total Day with
Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34
Local Stations Deliver No. 1 Early and Late News Broadcasts Among
Adults 18-49 in Los Angeles, Houston and Dallas
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Univision’s renewed focus in local markets has led to instant results
during the February 2019 sweep as the network’s local stations have
delivered ratings wins and bested English-language competition - ABC,
CBS, NBC and FOX – across key demos in major markets excluding CBS on
the day of the Super Bowl.
KMEX Univision 34 once again led the way in Los Angeles, where
the station ends the February sweep as the leader in total day and
primetime among Adults 18-49, Adults 25-54 and Adults 18-34, surpassing
English-language competitors ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and The CW.
Additionally, KMEX secured the No. 1 position in primetime and
No. 2 rank in total day among Total Viewers 2+. KMEX’s early
and late news ranked first overall among Adults 18-49 for the 17th
consecutive February sweep. KMEX was also No. 1 among Adults
18-34 in early, late and midday news in the market, and first overall
with Adults 25-54 in early and late news.
KUVN Univision 23 Dallas was a hit among Adult 18-49 viewers
where the station secured the No. 1 ranking in primetime among the demo
and finished No. 1 in both Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34 across midday,
early and late news. Furthermore, in early news, the station delivered
the most Adults 25-54 in the time period. For total day, KUVN ended
February sweep as the most-watched station among Adults 18-49 and Adults
18-34, and delivered more Adults 25-54 than ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW.
In Houston, KXLN Univision 45 cruised by ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and
The CW to the No. 1 ranking in total day among Adults 18-49 and Adults
18-34, and delivered more Total Viewers 2+ than FOX and The CW. In
primetime, KXLN finished first overall among Adults 18-34 and
attracted more Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49, and Adults 25-54 than FOX
and The CW. The station swept Adults 18-49 in news, where KXLN
delivered the most viewers in both demos for early, late and midday. The
station also delivered the most Adults 25-54 in late news.
WXTV Univision 41 New York defeated NBC, FOX and The CW in total
day among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34. The success also carried over
into primetime where the station toppled FOX and The CW among Adults
18-49 and Adults 18-34. The station’s midday news secured the No. 1 rank
with Adults 18-34 and Adults 18-49, and finished second in the market
among Adults 25-54. In early local news, WXTV delivered the No. 2
broadcast among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54, and placed second overall
among Adults 18-34 during late news.
WLTV Univision 23 Miami finished No. 2 in total day among Adults
18-49, Adults 25-54 and Total Viewer 2+, ahead of ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX and
The CW. Among Adults 18-34, WLTV attracted more total day viewers
than NBC and The CW. During primetime, the station finished second among
Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54, while the station outperformed FOX and
The CW with Total Viewers 2+. WLTV midday news earned a
first-place finish among Total Viewers 2+, Adults 18-49 and Adults
25-54, while its early newscast was the second most-watched among the
same demos. The station also ranked No. 2 in late news among Total
Viewers 2+.
Chicago’s WGBO Univision 66 collected the No. 1 position among
Adult 18-34 viewers across early, late and midday news. It was also the
most-watched early news broadcast among Adults 18-49, and ranked No. 2
in the demo during the station’s late news telecasts. Along with its
midday success in the Adults 18-34 demo, WGBO also secured the
top spot with Adults 18-49 in midday news. During its first full sweep, WGBO’s
new early morning news at 6 a.m. outperformed CBS among Adults 18-49 and
Adults 25-54. In both total day and primetime, WGBO finished as
the second most-watched station among the Adult 18-49 and Adult 18-34
demos.
Additional Local Highlights:
KDTV Univision 14 Bay Area
#1 in early news among Adults 18-34 out-delivering ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX
and The CW
#2 in early news among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 out-delivering
ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW
#2 in late news among Adults 18-34 out-delivering ABC, CBS, NBC and
The CW
#2 in midday news among Adults 18-34 out-delivering ABC, CBS, NBC and
The CW
KTVW Univision 33 Arizona
#2 in total day among Adults 18-49 and Adults 18-34.
#2 in early news among Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54
out-delivering ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW
#2 in late news among Adults 18-34, Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54
out-delivering ABC, CBS, NBC and The CW
#2 in midday news among Adults 25-54 out-delivering ABC, CBS, NBC and
The CW
KUVS Univision 19 Sacramento
#1 in early news among Adults 18-34 out-delivering ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX
and The CW
#2 in total day among Adults 18-34
#2 in early news among Adults 18-49 and 25-54 out-delivering ABC, CBS,
FOX and The CW
#2 in midday news among Adults 18-49 and Adults 25-54 out-delivering
CBS
Nielsen, NSI, February'19 Sweep (1/31/19-2/27/19). Total Day defined as
M-Su 6 a.m.-2 a.m. Primetime is defined as
ABC/CBS/NBC/IND/UNI/UMA/TEL/AZA/MFZ/ETV M-Sa 8-11 p.m./Su 7-11 p.m.
ET/PT, M-Sa 7-10 p.m./Su 6-10 p.m. CT/MT and FOX/CW M-Sa 8-10 p.m./Su
7-10 p.m. ET/PT, M-Sa 7-9 p.m./Su 6-9 p.m. CT/MT. Early Local News is
defined as a local newscast with a M-F 6 p.m. ET/PT, 5 p.m. CT/MT start
time. Late Local News is defined as local newscasts with a M-F 10/11
p.m. ET/PT, 9/10 p.m. CT/MT start time. All midday newscasts are program
averages between 11a-1:59p PT/ET, 10a-12:59p CT/MT. Includes regular
newscasts only. Total Day and Primetime exclude CBS on 2/3/19, date of
the Super Bowl. Rankings based on DMA impressions unrounded. Live + SD.
