Unprecedented AWS and Azure cloud growth fuels Tenth Revolution Group recruitment drive

The firm is looking for 400 experienced recruiters in the next 12 months to help satisfy demand for cloud talent across the US
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading cloud talent solutions firm Tenth Revolution Group is launching a new initiative to bring on experienced recruitment consultants as it looks to meet the increased demand from businesses for tech specialists.
Both Microsoft and AWS have announced significant revenue growth in recent weeks, while many giants, including Twitter, have now announced that employees will be able to work from home permanently. The surge in revamped digital infrastructure to support the remote workforce has created record demand for already highly sought after cloud professionals.
Tenth Revolution Group’s major recruitment drive will see 400 experienced recruitment consultants joining its offices in Philadelphia, New York, Chicago, Tampa, Irvine, Dallas, Denver, Charlotte, and Scottsdale in the next 12 months, as it rapidly grows its Microsoft and Amazon Web Services (AWS) recruitment brands, Nigel Frank and Jefferson Frank.
“Businesses are fast-tracking cloud transformation projects right now as they adapt to the ‘new normal,’” said Tenth Revolution Group’s Chairman and CEO James Lloyd-Townshend. “Microsoft has just announced quarterly revenue of $35 billion, up 15% year-on-year, with Azure experiencing a 59% increase and Dynamics seeing 17% growth. At the same time, AWS topped $10 billion in a single quarter for the first time, up 33% year-on-year.
“The incredible demand for AWS and Microsoft in the last quarter has been fuelled by remote working, which also represents huge demand on our services,” continued Lloyd-Townshend. “We’re looking for successful salespeople who have a proven track record in recruitment; people who will make an immediate impact and help our clients deliver these business-critical cloud projects.”
Tenth Revolution Group is prioritizing candidates with deep experience, focusing on recruiting only senior sales consultants for the remainder of 2020. As part of the firm’s sales onboarding process, consultants will be taken through the company’s industry-leading virtual training program before joining either Nigel Frank or Jefferson Frank as a senior recruitment manager.
The group’s portfolio of niche staffing brands and training academies source, develop, and deploy world-class talent to meet the increasing demand for IT professionals and experts in AWS, Salesforce, Microsoft, ServiceNow, and other cloud-based and enterprise technology products. They are backed by TPG Growth, the middle market and growth equity investment platform of global alternative asset firm TPG.
“Digital transformation is no longer a future objective,” added Zoë Morris, President at Tenth Revolution Group. “No matter what industry, or size of business, having a cloud infrastructure is critical to ensure your business can operate now. It’s gone from being something low on the to-do list, to requiring specialist hires who can implement change immediately. Those cloud specialists are in even greater demand than ever, which makes this recruitment drive vital to servicing our customers’ needs.”
Applications for senior sales roles with Tenth Revolution Group are open now. Email talent@frankgroup.com or visit careers.frankgroup.com to apply.
