TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNS Energy’s Board of Directors has named two new senior vice presidents

and appointed a new vice president, changes that will strengthen the

company’s local leadership team when they take effect on Jan. 1, 2019.

Susan Gray will be promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Operating

Officer of UNS Energy and its subsidiaries, including Tucson Electric

Power (TEP) and UniSource Energy Services. Gray will oversee generation,

transmission and distribution operations that provide safe, reliable

energy to more than 650,000 customers across Arizona.

Chief Financial Officer Frank Marino will be promoted to Senior Vice

President of UNS Energy and its subsidiaries. Marino will continue to

manage the company’s financial operations while assuming oversight of

rates, revenue requirements, transmission development, wholesale energy

sales and other areas critical to the company’s long-term success.

Dallas Dukes will be promoted to Vice President of Energy Programs and

Pricing, reporting to Marino. Dukes will continue to manage customer

pricing plans, renewable energy and energy efficiency programs and

customer analytics while overseeing the development of new services for

customers.

“These promotions will strengthen our leadership team and promote even

greater collaboration and innovation throughout our company as we work

to serve our customers’ future energy needs,” said David G. Hutchens,

President and CEO of UNS Energy and its subsidiaries.

Susan Gray

Gray, 46, began work at TEP more than two decades ago as an engineer.

After moving to a project management role, she advanced through

positions of increasing responsibility in TEP’s transmission and

distribution (T&D) operations area. She was promoted to Vice President

of T&D Operations and Engineering in 2015 and became Vice President of

Energy Delivery in 2016.

“Susan is a proven leader with a strong analytical mind, a tireless work

ethic and exceptional interpersonal skills. She’s always willing to

question the status quo and work collaboratively toward solutions that

promote operational excellence,” Hutchens said. “She’s a perfect fit for

this critical role overseeing the vast, vertically integrated operations

at the heart of our business.”

Gray earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s

of business administration degree from the University of Arizona.

Frank Marino

Marino, 54, came to UNS Energy in January 2013 as the company’s

Assistant Controller after serving as Vice President and Divisional

Chief Financial Officer at The AES Corporation. Marino was promoted in

August 2013 to Vice President and Controller and was named as the Chief

Financial Officer of UNS Energy and its subsidiaries in 2017.

“Frank is a consistent source of creative, innovative and energetic

leadership,” Hutchens said. “His analytical approach, sound judgment and

deep financial management expertise have contributed significantly to

our financial success. This new role will extend his positive impact to

other areas of our company, including those that connect directly with

our customers.”

Marino is a Certified Public Accountant who earned a bachelor’s degree

in accounting from State University of New York and a master’s of

business administration degree from Fairleigh Dickenson University.

Dallas Dukes

Dukes, 51, arrived at UNS Energy in 2004 as Director of Corporate

Accounting after serving as Divisional Controller for Citizens Gas &

Coke Utility – now Citizens Energy Group – in Indianapolis. He became

Director of Rates and Revenue Requirements in 2005 and was later

promoted to Senior Director in that role, eventually assuming oversight

of areas including new programs and services, customer analytics,

renewable energy and energy efficiency programs.

“Dallas is a persuasive, forward thinking leader who is committed to the

development of programs, services and pricing options that serve

customers’ needs,” Hutchens said. “His creative, innovative drive will

help us remain ahead of the curve as the energy industry evolves.”

Dukes is a Certified Public Accountant who earned a bachelor’s degree in

accounting from Indiana University and a master’s of business

administration from Anderson University.

UNS Energy is the Tucson, Ariz.-based parent company of Tucson Electric

Power and UniSource Energy Services. Its parent company, Fortis Inc.,

owns utilities that serve more than 3 million customers across Canada

and in the United States and the Caribbean. For more information, visit

fortisinc.com.

TEP provides safe, reliable electric service to approximately 424,000

customers in Southern Arizona. For more information, visit tep.com.

UniSource Energy services provides electric service to approximately

95,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz counties. The company also

provides natural gas to approximately 154,000 customers in northern and

southern Arizona. For more information, visit uesaz.com.

Contacts

News Media Contact:

UNS Energy

Joseph Barrios, (520) 884-3725

jbarrios@tep.com

