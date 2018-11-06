TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UNS Energy’s Board of Directors has named two new senior vice presidents
and appointed a new vice president, changes that will strengthen the
company’s local leadership team when they take effect on Jan. 1, 2019.
Susan Gray will be promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Operating
Officer of UNS Energy and its subsidiaries, including Tucson Electric
Power (TEP) and UniSource Energy Services. Gray will oversee generation,
transmission and distribution operations that provide safe, reliable
energy to more than 650,000 customers across Arizona.
Chief Financial Officer Frank Marino will be promoted to Senior Vice
President of UNS Energy and its subsidiaries. Marino will continue to
manage the company’s financial operations while assuming oversight of
rates, revenue requirements, transmission development, wholesale energy
sales and other areas critical to the company’s long-term success.
Dallas Dukes will be promoted to Vice President of Energy Programs and
Pricing, reporting to Marino. Dukes will continue to manage customer
pricing plans, renewable energy and energy efficiency programs and
customer analytics while overseeing the development of new services for
customers.
“These promotions will strengthen our leadership team and promote even
greater collaboration and innovation throughout our company as we work
to serve our customers’ future energy needs,” said David G. Hutchens,
President and CEO of UNS Energy and its subsidiaries.
Susan Gray
Gray, 46, began work at TEP more than two decades ago as an engineer.
After moving to a project management role, she advanced through
positions of increasing responsibility in TEP’s transmission and
distribution (T&D) operations area. She was promoted to Vice President
of T&D Operations and Engineering in 2015 and became Vice President of
Energy Delivery in 2016.
“Susan is a proven leader with a strong analytical mind, a tireless work
ethic and exceptional interpersonal skills. She’s always willing to
question the status quo and work collaboratively toward solutions that
promote operational excellence,” Hutchens said. “She’s a perfect fit for
this critical role overseeing the vast, vertically integrated operations
at the heart of our business.”
Gray earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and a master’s
of business administration degree from the University of Arizona.
Frank Marino
Marino, 54, came to UNS Energy in January 2013 as the company’s
Assistant Controller after serving as Vice President and Divisional
Chief Financial Officer at The AES Corporation. Marino was promoted in
August 2013 to Vice President and Controller and was named as the Chief
Financial Officer of UNS Energy and its subsidiaries in 2017.
“Frank is a consistent source of creative, innovative and energetic
leadership,” Hutchens said. “His analytical approach, sound judgment and
deep financial management expertise have contributed significantly to
our financial success. This new role will extend his positive impact to
other areas of our company, including those that connect directly with
our customers.”
Marino is a Certified Public Accountant who earned a bachelor’s degree
in accounting from State University of New York and a master’s of
business administration degree from Fairleigh Dickenson University.
Dallas Dukes
Dukes, 51, arrived at UNS Energy in 2004 as Director of Corporate
Accounting after serving as Divisional Controller for Citizens Gas &
Coke Utility – now Citizens Energy Group – in Indianapolis. He became
Director of Rates and Revenue Requirements in 2005 and was later
promoted to Senior Director in that role, eventually assuming oversight
of areas including new programs and services, customer analytics,
renewable energy and energy efficiency programs.
“Dallas is a persuasive, forward thinking leader who is committed to the
development of programs, services and pricing options that serve
customers’ needs,” Hutchens said. “His creative, innovative drive will
help us remain ahead of the curve as the energy industry evolves.”
Dukes is a Certified Public Accountant who earned a bachelor’s degree in
accounting from Indiana University and a master’s of business
administration from Anderson University.
UNS Energy is the Tucson, Ariz.-based parent company of Tucson Electric
Power and UniSource Energy Services. Its parent company, Fortis Inc.,
owns utilities that serve more than 3 million customers across Canada
and in the United States and the Caribbean. For more information, visit
TEP provides safe, reliable electric service to approximately 424,000
customers in Southern Arizona. For more information, visit tep.com.
UniSource Energy services provides electric service to approximately
95,000 customers in Mohave and Santa Cruz counties. The company also
provides natural gas to approximately 154,000 customers in northern and
southern Arizona. For more information, visit uesaz.com.
