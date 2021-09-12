 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPS is hiring nearly 690 people for the holiday season in the Tucson area
alert top story

UPS is hiring nearly 690 people for the holiday season in the Tucson area

UPS is looking to hire nearly 690 seasonal workers in the Tucson area.

 Courtesy UPS

UPS is planning  to hire nearly 690 seasonal employees in the Tucson area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October and continue through January.

Positions to be filled include full- and part-time seasonal package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers, a news release said. 

Qualified candidates could be hired within 30 minutes of submitting an application, the company said.

UPS encourages candidates applying for a seasonal job to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. 

The hiring spree is part of a UPS effort to bring on board more than 100,000 seasonal workers across the country.

“With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” said Nando Cesarone, president of U.S. Operations. 

For more information, or to apply, visit upsjobs.com.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

How to have financial flexibility

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News