UPS is hiring nearly 690 people for the holiday season in the Tucson area

UPS is planning to hire nearly 690 seasonal employees in the Tucson area to support the anticipated annual increase in package volume that will begin in October and continue through January.

Positions to be filled include full- and part-time seasonal package handlers, drivers, driver helpers and personal vehicle drivers, a news release said.

Qualified candidates could be hired within 30 minutes of submitting an application, the company said.

UPS encourages candidates applying for a seasonal job to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The hiring spree is part of a UPS effort to bring on board more than 100,000 seasonal workers across the country.

“With COVID-19 continuing to impact Americans, our services are more important than ever,” said Nando Cesarone, president of U.S. Operations.

For more information, or to apply, visit upsjobs.com.