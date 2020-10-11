 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
UPS plans to hire 600-plus in Tucson for holiday season

UPS plans to hire 600-plus in Tucson for holiday season

UPS expects to hire more than 600 seasonal employees in the Tucson area to support the anticipated annual increase during the holiday season.

Open positions in Tucson include package car drivers, personal vehicle drivers, package handlers and driver helpers. 

Personal vehicle and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.50 per hour and $14.50 for driver-helpers.

“We’re preparing for a record peak holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever,” said Charlene Thomas, chief human resources officer. “We will hire over 100,000 people for UPS’s traditional seasonal jobs, and anticipate a large number will move into permanent roles after the holidays. At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS.”

Interested applicants should apply at upsjobs.com.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News