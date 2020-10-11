UPS plans to hire 600-plus in Tucson for holiday season

UPS expects to hire more than 600 seasonal employees in the Tucson area to support the anticipated annual increase during the holiday season.
Open positions in Tucson include package car drivers, personal vehicle drivers, package handlers and driver helpers.
Personal vehicle and package car driver jobs start at $21 per hour. Pay for package handlers start at $14.50 per hour and $14.50 for driver-helpers.
“We’re preparing for a record peak holiday season. The COVID-19 pandemic has made our services more important than ever,” said Charlene Thomas, chief human resources officer. “We will hire over 100,000 people for UPS’s traditional seasonal jobs, and anticipate a large number will move into permanent roles after the holidays. At a time when millions of Americans are looking for work, these jobs are an opportunity to start a new career with UPS.”
Interested applicants should apply at upsjobs.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.