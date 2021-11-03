 Skip to main content
UPS to hire more than 500 in Tucson for seasonal holiday work
alert top story

  • Updated
Courtesy UPS

Gearing up for the holidays, UPS is hiring more than 510 seasonal employees in the Tucson area. 

The three-day hiring event will be held virtually at jobs-ups.com/brownfriday from Thursday, Nov. 4, through Saturday, Nov. 6. 

“UPS Brown Friday has become an annual tradition,” said Chief Human Resources Officer Darrell Ford. “For tens of thousands of Americans, it’s an opportunity to land one of the country’s best seasonal jobs, with the potential to turn into a career. Many of those who attend one of our job fairs through Saturday will be hired by Monday, and many of those hired will be offered permanent jobs when the holidays are over.”

Full- and part-time seasonal positions – primarily package handlers, drivers, and driver-helpers – have long been an entry point for permanent employment at UPS, the company said in a news release. 

Nationally, UPS plans to hire 60,000 employees during the three-day hiring blitz.

Register for an informational session online at jobs-ups.com/brownfriday. Those who are unable to attend a virtual session can apply online, at UPSjobs.com.

