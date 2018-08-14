Six students to receive a $20,000 scholarship to support costs
related to their continued culinary education
ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Foods is pleased to announce the names of the company’s first US
Foods Scholars scholarship recipients. Three students from the greater
Chicago area and three students from Arizona were each awarded a $20,000
scholarship to support costs related to their continued culinary
education, in addition to hands-on training opportunities with US Foods
culinary professionals. US Foods Scholars program awards financial
support and professional development opportunities to students who plan
to pursue an education in the culinary arts and enter the restaurant
industry.
US Foods Scholars was created in partnership with the Careers through
Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) to support students who have demonstrated
outstanding potential and achievement in the culinary arts and require
additional resources to take the next step toward a career in the
industry. The program was developed to help tackle the talent shortage
facing the restaurant industry, which is forecasted to have 1.7 million
new positions by 20251. US Foods Scholars officially launched
in August 2017 in Chicago and expanded to Arizona in November 2017.
“This is a remarkable group of students with incredible potential,” said
Debra Ceffalio, vice president of corporate communications, US Foods.
“As the demand for highly skilled applicants continues to be a challenge
for independent restaurant operators, our US Foods Scholars will be
well-positioned for a successful career in the industry.”
“Our students have worked hard for this honor, and we are proud that
they have been selected as US Foods Scholars,” said Karen Brosius,
president of C-CAP. “The US Foods Scholars program will have a lasting
impact on these students – not only from a financial perspective – but
also as a way to provide unique and valuable culinary training
opportunities and experiences.”
The six recipients are:
Bran’De Gilbert, a first-year baking and pastry student at
Kendall College of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management at
National Louis University in Chicago. Hometown: Chicago, Illinois.
Gabrielle Siegfried, a first-year baking and pastry and
hospitality management student at Kendall College of Culinary Arts and
Hospitality Management at National Louis University in Chicago.
Hometown: Lynwood, Illinois.
Elliott Moore Jr., a freshman majoring in culinary arts at
Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Illinois. Hometown: Lansing, Illinois.
Joseph Garza, a first-year student at the Culinary Institute of
America in New York studying culinary arts. Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona.
Diana Diaz, a freshman at Arizona State University in Tempe,
Arizona majoring in nutrition. Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona.
Jackson Gilmore, a freshman at Oregon State University in
Corvallis, Oregon studying to pursue a career in hospitality.
Hometown: Flagstaff, Arizona.
Learn more about the six recipients here.
About Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP)
Led by chef, author, and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson as board
co-chair, Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) is a national
non-profit that educates and guides underserved high school students
toward a bright future. Through its holistic approach to culinary
training and career exploration, C-CAP prepares students for the
workplace through chef mentoring, field trips, job shadows, work
experience and job skills, college and career advising and scholarships.
C-CAP’s work impacts over 17,000 students each year. Countless C-CAP
alumni work throughout the country and are guiding the future leaders of
the culinary and hospitality industry. Visit ccapinc.org to
learn more.
About US Foods
US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading
foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000
restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed.
With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its
customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive
suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is
headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. and generates approximately $24 billion
in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com
to learn more.
1Bureau of Labor Statistics
