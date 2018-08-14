Six students to receive a $20,000 scholarship to support costs

related to their continued culinary education

ROSEMONT, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Foods is pleased to announce the names of the company’s first US

Foods Scholars scholarship recipients. Three students from the greater

Chicago area and three students from Arizona were each awarded a $20,000

scholarship to support costs related to their continued culinary

education, in addition to hands-on training opportunities with US Foods

culinary professionals. US Foods Scholars program awards financial

support and professional development opportunities to students who plan

to pursue an education in the culinary arts and enter the restaurant

industry.

US Foods Scholars was created in partnership with the Careers through

Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) to support students who have demonstrated

outstanding potential and achievement in the culinary arts and require

additional resources to take the next step toward a career in the

industry. The program was developed to help tackle the talent shortage

facing the restaurant industry, which is forecasted to have 1.7 million

new positions by 20251. US Foods Scholars officially launched

in August 2017 in Chicago and expanded to Arizona in November 2017.

“This is a remarkable group of students with incredible potential,” said

Debra Ceffalio, vice president of corporate communications, US Foods.

“As the demand for highly skilled applicants continues to be a challenge

for independent restaurant operators, our US Foods Scholars will be

well-positioned for a successful career in the industry.”

“Our students have worked hard for this honor, and we are proud that

they have been selected as US Foods Scholars,” said Karen Brosius,

president of C-CAP. “The US Foods Scholars program will have a lasting

impact on these students – not only from a financial perspective – but

also as a way to provide unique and valuable culinary training

opportunities and experiences.”

The six recipients are:



  • Bran’De Gilbert, a first-year baking and pastry student at
    Kendall College of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management at
    National Louis University in Chicago. Hometown: Chicago, Illinois.


  • Gabrielle Siegfried, a first-year baking and pastry and
    hospitality management student at Kendall College of Culinary Arts and
    Hospitality Management at National Louis University in Chicago.
    Hometown: Lynwood, Illinois.


  • Elliott Moore Jr., a freshman majoring in culinary arts at
    Joliet Junior College in Joliet, Illinois. Hometown: Lansing, Illinois.


  • Joseph Garza, a first-year student at the Culinary Institute of
    America in New York studying culinary arts. Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona.


  • Diana Diaz, a freshman at Arizona State University in Tempe,
    Arizona majoring in nutrition. Hometown: Phoenix, Arizona.


  • Jackson Gilmore, a freshman at Oregon State University in
    Corvallis, Oregon studying to pursue a career in hospitality.
    Hometown: Flagstaff, Arizona.

Learn more about the six recipients here.

About Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP)

Led by chef, author, and restaurateur Marcus Samuelsson as board

co-chair, Careers through Culinary Arts Program (C-CAP) is a national

non-profit that educates and guides underserved high school students

toward a bright future. Through its holistic approach to culinary

training and career exploration, C-CAP prepares students for the

workplace through chef mentoring, field trips, job shadows, work

experience and job skills, college and career advising and scholarships.

C-CAP’s work impacts over 17,000 students each year. Countless C-CAP

alumni work throughout the country and are guiding the future leaders of

the culinary and hospitality industry. Visit ccapinc.org to

learn more.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading

foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000

restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed.

With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its

customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive

suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is

headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. and generates approximately $24 billion

in annual revenue. Visit usfoods.com

to learn more.

1Bureau of Labor Statistics

