ROSEMONT, Ill. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) and Services Group of America today

announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which

US Foods will acquire five operating companies collectively known as

SGA’s Food Group of Companies, for $1.8 billion in cash. The transaction

has been unanimously approved by US Foods’ Board of Directors.

Headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, SGA’s Food Group of Companies has

combined 2017 net sales of $3.2 billion and approximately 3,400

employees. SGA’s Food Group of Companies currently operates as five

separate operating companies:


    • Food Services of America, Inc. (FSA): One of the largest
      regional broadline distribution companies in the U.S. serving 16
      states in the West and Midwest from nine distribution centers; 75% of
      net sales;

    • Systems Services of America, Inc. (SSA): Multi-unit
      distribution foodservice company specializing in distribution to
      casual and fast casual dining establishments and regional and national
      QSR chains; 21% of net sales;

    • Amerifresh, Inc.: Strong produce sourcing and marketing
      capabilities, 2% of net sales;

    • Ameristar Meats, Inc.: Provider of custom meat products,
      including 18 different beef programs to meet customer specifications;
      1% of net sales; and

    • GAMPAC Express, Inc: Supply chain planning and logistics; 1% of
      net sales.

These five operating companies together deliver superior solutions for

the diverse customers served by SGA’s Food Group of Companies. FSA has a

strong focus on serving independent restaurants, which account for

approximately 40% of its net sales base, and employs a forward-thinking

approach to technological leadership to serve customer needs.

“This acquisition will significantly increase US Foods’ reach across key

markets in the attractive and growing Northwest region of the U.S. and

adds one of the most well-regarded regional distributors to our

company,” commented US Foods Chairman and CEO Pietro Satriano. “With a

shared commitment to customer service, including a proven track record

of leveraging technology and private brands to meet customer needs,

SGA’s Food Group of Companies is an ideal fit. The company’s unique

merchandising programs, mature local sourcing capabilities and track

record of operational excellence will be strong additions to our

business. We look forward to welcoming the talented teams at SGA’s Food

Group of Companies to US Foods, providing customers with even better

service and expanded capabilities, and delivering accelerated growth and

value to our shareholders.”

Services Group of America Executive Vice President and COO Slade Stewart

said, “For the past 46 years, we have had the vision to become a leading

national foodservice company. This is an exciting milestone on our

journey and provides more success and growth opportunities for our

customers and our Associates.”

Compelling Strategic and Financial Benefits


    • Complementary Geographic Footprint: The transaction expands US
      Foods’ network in the attractive and growing Northwest.

    • Increased Scale and Accelerated Growth: SGA’s Food Group of
      Companies approximately 33,000 customers, 12 distribution centers and
      more than 20 private brands will enhance US Foods’ overall scale. In
      addition, combining the best of both companies’ processes and
      technologies, along with the potential to roll out US Foods’ leading
      product portfolio and suite of value-added services to the customers
      of SGA’s Food Group of Companies, will drive increased growth within
      the combined company.

    • Attractive Synergy Opportunity: US Foods expects to achieve
      approximately $55 million in annual run-rate cost synergies by the end
      of fiscal 2022, primarily driven by savings in distribution,
      procurement and administrative expenses.

    • Attractive Valuation: The purchase price reflects a multiple of
      12.5x SGA’s Food Group of Companies 2018E Adjusted EBITDA of $123
      million, after taking into account the approximately $260 million
      estimated present value of cash tax benefits to be realized as a
      result of the acquisition. Including $55 million in annual run-rate
      synergies, the price reflects a 2018E Adjusted EBITDA multiple of 8.6x.

    • Accretive to Adjusted EPS: Excluding amortization, the
      transaction is expected to become accretive to US Foods’ Adjusted EPS
      in the second full year following closing.

Acquisition Financing Details

US Foods will finance the acquisition primarily with $1.5 billion in

fully committed term loan financing from J.P. Morgan and Bank of America

Merrill Lynch and will fund the balance of the purchase price through

its existing liquidity resources. At the closing of the acquisition, US

Foods’ pro forma net leverage is expected to be 4.1x. Given the combined

company’s strong cash flow generation, including synergies, US Foods

expects to reduce net leverage to approximately 3.0x by the end of

fiscal 2020.

The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval and other customary

closing conditions.

Centerview Partners is acting as financial advisor to US Foods, Cravath,

Swaine & Moore LLP is acting as its legal advisor, and KKR Capital

Markets is acting as its debt capital markets advisor. Morgan Stanley &

Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Services Group of America, and

Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is acting as its legal advisor.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

US Foods will host a live conference call and webcast today, July 30,

2018 at 7:30am CDT to discuss the SGA’s Food Group of Companies

acquisition and second quarter fiscal 2018 earnings, which were

announced separately today. The second quarter fiscal 2018 conference

call has been rescheduled to today from its originally scheduled date of

Tuesday, August 7, 2018.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing

844-292-0976; the conference ID number is 7567095. Listeners are asked

to please dial in 10 minutes prior to the call start time and provide

the conference ID number to be connected.

The conference call will also be webcast live from the company’s

Investor Relations website at https://ir.usfoods.com.

The presentation slides reviewed during the webcast will be available

shortly before that time. An archived copy of the webcast will be

available later that same day.

About US Foods

US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading

foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000

restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed.

With 25,000 employees and more than 60 locations, US Foods provides its

customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive

suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is

headquartered in Rosemont, IL, and generates approximately $24 billion

in annual revenue. Visit www.usfoods.com

to learn more.

About SGA’s Food Group of Companies

SGA’s Food Group of Companies is comprised of five businesses providing

a broad array of foodservice solutions to a wide spectrum of customers

including independent and chain foodservice operators. The businesses

are Food Services of America, Systems Services of America, Amerifresh,

Ameristar Meats and GAMPAC.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release, including financial estimates and

statements as to the completion and effects of the contemplated

acquisition of SGA’s Food Group of Companies, are “forward‐looking

statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws and are

subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could

cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in,

or implied by, the forward‐looking statements. These forward-looking

statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the

benefits of the acquisition, including financial and operating results,

the combined company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions,

and other statements that are not historical facts, and are based upon

our current beliefs and expectations and are subject to significant

risks and uncertainties which are beyond our control. Among the risks

and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those

expressed in the forward-looking statements are: (1) the occurrence of

any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the

termination of the purchase agreement, (2) the risk that the necessary

regulatory approvals may not be obtained as a result of conditions that

are not anticipated, (3) risks that any of the closing conditions to the

acquisition may not be satisfied in a timely manner, (4) failure to

realize the benefits of the acquisition, (5) the effect of the

announcement of the acquisition on the ability of SGA’s Food Group of

Companies to retain customers, retain and hire key personnel, and

maintain relationships with suppliers, and on their operating results

and businesses generally and (6) potential litigation in connection with

the acquisition. A discussion of additional risks and uncertainties is

set forth in the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking

Statements” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended

December 30, 2017, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange

Commission on February 27, 2018. The forward-looking statements

contained in this press release speak only as of the date of this

release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any

forward-looking statements.

 

 

Contacts

US Foods:

INVESTORS:

Melissa

Napier, 847-720-2767

Melissa.Napier@usfoods.com

or

MEDIA:

Sara

Matheu, 847-720-2392

Sara.Matheu@usfoods.com

or

SGA

Food Group:

MEDIA:

Brad Parker, 480-927-4540

Brad_Parker@sgagroup.com

