USAID International Disaster Relief Design Competition Winners Announced

All 2021 winners hail from Arizona State University (ASU), making this the first clean sweep in PSAid contest history. Several ASU professors have incorporated the contest into their lesson plans for a number of years, including Lisa Pena, Ph.D., lecturer with the visual communication design program at ASU’s The Design School.

“My fellow ASU colleagues and I are extremely proud of our students,” said Pena. “The visual work they produced encourages kindness, giving, and supporting people during their time of need. We believe their work demonstrates how design can have a positive impact on society.”

Over the last year, back-to-back hurricanes in Central America, the COVID-19 pandemic, and ongoing conflicts in Syria, Yemen, and Ethiopia have increased the need for international aid. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s PSAid contest provided students with the real-world experience of working with a client in the classroom, whether college classes were in-person or virtual. USAID remains committed to giving college students the opportunity to design the ‘Cash is Best’ campaign as a way to empower a younger generation to give effectively and help spread this critical message more broadly.