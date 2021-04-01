Vālenz® Announces Acquisition of Kozani Health

Kozani Health integrates as ValenzProteKHt™ for complete and comprehensive bill review solution
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#betterhealthcare--Vālenz® announced today it has acquired Kozani Health, integrating a new and innovative means for self-funded employers and the self-insured community to control costs across the life of a claim.
Kozani Health, which provides customized solutions to meet the challenges of paying medical claims appropriately, joins the ever-expanding Valenz ecosystem of data and solutions as Valenz ProteKHt™. The new solution offers detailed line-by-line bill reviews performed by nurses, certified coders and practicing specialists to uncover inappropriate billing and care provided.
With success rates averaging 70 percent, Valenz ProteKHt is the industry’s recognized comprehensive and complete bill review solution. Valenz ProteKHt offers clear, defensible, transparent and plan-specific reviews that deliver savings of 10-30 percent above the PPO allowable with a signed contract, agreed upon and authorized by the provider.
“We are excited to welcome Kozani Health as part of our data-driven Valenz ecosystem,” said Rob Gelb, Chief Executive Officer. “By bringing our teams together, we are providing self-funded employers and the self-insured community improved cost savings at each step in the life cycle of a claim, strengthening their ability to realize every opportunity to balance cost, quality and utilization under the Claim Cost ArcSM. Our solutions aside, which clearly align value for all, our cultures and the commitment to customer service and ‘customer love’ will be a continuing defining characteristic of our now, collective success.”
Valenz is focused on changing the trajectory of healthcare expenses, creating new opportunities for self-insured employers to control costs while empowering members to lead strong, vigorous and healthy lives. Valenz delivers a 20-40 percent improvement in savings from traditional health plan approaches by bridging the divide between robust analytics, care management, high-value provider networks, payment integrity and claim management.
“We are energized to begin our company’s next chapter as Valenz ProteKHt,” said Michael Scott, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Kozani Health. “Integrating our claim management solutions into the Valenz ecosystem will accelerate the growth and evolution of our services and bring value to our customers.”
“With this integration, we assure clients they will experience the same close partnership and personal attention as they have with Kozani Health,” said Heather Wilson, Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder of Kozani Health. “Now, we can also offer the benefit of being part of the Valenz ecosystem. Together, we are committed to nurturing the same ‘customer love’ that has made Kozani Health a symbol of success in the market.”
About Valenz
Vālenz® enables self-insured employers to make better decisions that control costs across the life of a claim while empowering their members to lead strong, vigorous and healthy lives. Valenz connects cost and quality data from comprehensive care management services (Valenz Care), high-value provider networks (Valenz Access), claim flow management (Valenz Claim), complete bill review (Valenz ProteKHt), and solutions for payment integrity, revenue cycle management and eligibility compliance (Valenz Assurance) for smarter, better, faster healthcare. More information is available at valenzhealth.com. Valenz is backed by Great Point Partners.
About Kozani Health
Kozani Health, headquartered in Mesa, Ariz., provides customized bill review sign-off and bill audit solutions to analyze pricing, coding and care provided to ensure appropriate payment. Since its inception in 2015, Kozani Health has forged long-term customer relationships and continuously improved solutions to solve customer challenges.
About Great Point Partners
Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading healthcare investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion of equity capital currently under management and 28 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new private equity investments from GPP III, which has $307 million of committed capital. Great Point manages capital in private (GPP I, $156 million and GPP II, $215 million of committed capital, and GPP III) and public equity funds. Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 200 growing healthcare companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the healthcare industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, pharmaceutical infrastructure, alternate site care, medical device and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies. Reach Great Point at 203-971-3300 or www.gppfunds.com
