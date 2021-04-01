Vālenz® Announces Acquisition of Kozani Health

Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading healthcare investment firm with approximately $1.3 billion of equity capital currently under management and 28 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new private equity investments from GPP III, which has $307 million of committed capital. Great Point manages capital in private (GPP I, $156 million and GPP II, $215 million of committed capital, and GPP III) and public equity funds. Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 200 growing healthcare companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the healthcare industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, pharmaceutical infrastructure, alternate site care, medical device and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies. Reach Great Point at 203-971-3300 or www.gppfunds.com