Vālenz® Announces Strategic Partnership with Turquoise Health

“Our partnership with Turquoise Health aligns with our data-driven ecosystem and helps us take a significant step toward providing the transparency our clients and their members need,” said Rob Gelb, CEO of Valenz. “Not only can we share the cost structure of hospital services to help guide members’ decisions, but we can also help them gauge the quality of the service. It’s a key component of the Valenz promise to assure smarter, better, faster healthcare.”

As of Jan. 1, 2021, the federal rule requires hospitals to publish a machine-readable file listing their negotiated payment rates for hundreds of medical procedures, as well as a website where consumers can search for services and prices. Initial compliance has been mixed, with reports of some hospitals blocking their pricing from showing up on web searches – making the Turquoise Health platform all the more valuable in elevating transparency.