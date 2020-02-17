Vālenz Appoints New Chief Executives

Key Leadership Moves Support Rapid Expansion of Industry’s First Complete Health Administrative Ecosystem
PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors at Vālenz™ today announced the appointment of Rob Gelb as Chief Executive Officer. Gelb, who joined the firm in 2018 as Chief Revenue Officer, succeeds Josh Carder as CEO, while Carder assumes a new position as Chairman of the Board.
“When Josh founded this company 17 years ago, he did so with a vision to solve the complex administrative challenges affecting healthcare costs – and that vision still drives us today,” said Gelb. “It is an honor to be selected as CEO to continue moving forward through the power of innovation and next-generation data integration.”
Since joining Valenz, Gelb has been instrumental in integrating key acquisitions that created the foundation for the company’s single-source solutions and data analytics platform, also known as the Valenz health administrative ecosystem. Throughout his 30+ year career, he has held leadership positions at several prestigious firms, including York (now Sedgwick), Coventry, CIGNA and others.
“Rob is a highly esteemed leader with a proven record of strategic and tactical success in creating and expanding healthy companies, and I am thrilled that he is now taking the reins as CEO of Valenz,” said Carder, adding that he is equally excited to become Chairman of the Board, where he can continue to influence the Valenz vision and promise of smarter, better, faster healthcare.
In addition to Gelb’s appointment, the board announced that Amy Gasbarro has been appointed Chief Operating Officer. With an extensive leadership background spanning two decades at companies focused on population health and cost management solutions for self-funded employers, Gasbarro joined Valenz in 2018 as President of Vālenz Care, the firm’s care management solution.
“Through the analytic and predictive power of the ecosystem, we are continuously expanding our ability to influence better health outcomes and reduce total cost of care,” said Gasbarro. “This is a very exciting time for Valenz, and I look forward to my new role in shaping a more prosperous future for our company, and more importantly, for our clients.”
About Valenz
Through a complete health administrative ecosystem, Valenz connects cost and quality data on a single-source, end-to-end analytics platform for smarter, better, faster healthcare. Valenz solutions integrate data from comprehensive care management services (Valenz Care), high-value provider networks (Valenz Access), claim flow management (Valenz Claim), and solutions for payment integrity, revenue cycle management and eligibility compliance (Valenz Assurance) into the ecosystem. For more information, visit www.valenzhealth.com. Valenz is backed by Great Point Partners.
About Great Point Partners
Great Point Partners (“GPP”), founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading healthcare investment firm, currently with approximately $1.8 billion of equity capital under management and 28 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada and Western Europe. Learn more at www.gppfunds.com.
