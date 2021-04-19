Valley TeleCom to Enhance Broadband Services with 1FINITY™ Solution from Fujitsu and Power & Tel

“Valley is evolving our network to continue delivering innovation that our subscribers expect,” said Kristi Lee, chief operations officer at Valley. “By partnering with Fujitsu and Power & Tel on this latest network enhancement, we can continue to provide quality services that support our local businesses, schools and families.”

“Valley’s decision to upgrade their network reflects a common need among many rural service providers,” said Annie Bogue, head of sales and marketing at Fujitsu Network Communications, Inc. “By selecting the 1FINITY platform, Valley is able to meet their bandwidth needs today, while ensuring a cost-efficient path for network evolution.”

“Connecting our customers with the best possible products and solutions that are cost-effective and enhance their business is our goal,” said Jennifer Sims, chief executive officer at Power & Tel.