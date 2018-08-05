Valley Telephone Cooperative Invests in Servato’s Battery Management
Technology, Strengthening Their Backup Power Network
WILLCOX, Ariz. & NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CriticalPower--Servato, leading provider of active battery management
solutions to telecom, power, transportation, and solar companies,
announced today that Valley Telephone of Willcox, AZ will be joining
other service providers currently deploying Servato’s battery management
systems across the country.
Over the course of the coming year, Valley will retrofit existing sites
and add new sites with Servato’s patented service assurance technologies
enabling Valley Telephone to deliver uninterrupted services to their
customers. Servato plans to expand its management & monitoring services
to include other key site infrastructure components. Valley’s investment
in the network using Servato’s technology will serve as the foundation
for an even more reliable network especially during power outages in
Arizona and New Mexico where distance to and between sites can delay
restoration of service.
Valley Telephone Cooperative was founded in 1962 after the underserved
population of rural southeastern Arizona and southeastern New Mexico
banded together to create a new service offering. The remaining century
brought new opportunities for Valley to serve the people in surrounding
regions by initially offering landline voice services and now
additionally providing enhanced High-Speed Internet and business
services. Now fifty-six years after establishment, Valley continues to
impress its communities by ensuring reliability for over 7,000 rural
customers.
Today, twenty rural communities have connectivity through Valley
Telephone Cooperative. These small communities now have similar
opportunities to those in urbanized areas because of the commitment to
serve a customer despite the rural landscape. Valley’s sprawling network
is a challenge to maintain; however, their forward-thinking investment
in Servato’s data platform streamlines it all.
“As a customer myself, I’m looking forward to the improved reliability
that Servato products are bringing to our infrastructure. And as an
employee I’m proud of how we look to the future to constantly improve
and upgrade the services we provide our customers.” Heath Bowen –
Network Manager.
Network Operators can have confidence with Servato installed. The backup
batteries will provide expected backup power when required, especially
during unpredictable, inclement weather. Streamlining recovery efforts,
doubling battery life, remotely managing and monitoring battery health,
and predicting rectifier and battery failures has empowered providers
across the country to provide enhanced reliable services to their
customers. The majority of the remote carriers have been commissioned
into service already with anticipation of the remainder of the project
being complete by 2019.
About Valley Telephone Cooperative
Valley Telephone
Cooperative serves communities in southern Arizona and New Mexico,
providing phone and internet services. The company has stayed true to
their core principles of service, community, and innovation for over 50
years. Learn more at http://www.vtc.net
to see how local businesses and residents utilize Valley services.
About Servato
Headquartered in New Orleans, La., Servato is
a leading provider of active battery management solutions to telecom,
power, transportation, and solar companies. Servato’s solutions allow
leading companies and infrastructure operators to
reduce CapEx and OpEx by extending battery life, reducing maintenance
costs and streamlining operations. To learn more, please visit: www.servatocorp.com.
