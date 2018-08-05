Valley Telephone Cooperative Invests in Servato’s Battery Management

Technology, Strengthening Their Backup Power Network

WILLCOX, Ariz. & NEW ORLEANS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CriticalPower--Servato, leading provider of active battery management

solutions to telecom, power, transportation, and solar companies,

announced today that Valley Telephone of Willcox, AZ will be joining

other service providers currently deploying Servato’s battery management

systems across the country.

Over the course of the coming year, Valley will retrofit existing sites

and add new sites with Servato’s patented service assurance technologies

enabling Valley Telephone to deliver uninterrupted services to their

customers. Servato plans to expand its management & monitoring services

to include other key site infrastructure components. Valley’s investment

in the network using Servato’s technology will serve as the foundation

for an even more reliable network especially during power outages in

Arizona and New Mexico where distance to and between sites can delay

restoration of service.

Valley Telephone Cooperative was founded in 1962 after the underserved

population of rural southeastern Arizona and southeastern New Mexico

banded together to create a new service offering. The remaining century

brought new opportunities for Valley to serve the people in surrounding

regions by initially offering landline voice services and now

additionally providing enhanced High-Speed Internet and business

services. Now fifty-six years after establishment, Valley continues to

impress its communities by ensuring reliability for over 7,000 rural

customers.

Today, twenty rural communities have connectivity through Valley

Telephone Cooperative. These small communities now have similar

opportunities to those in urbanized areas because of the commitment to

serve a customer despite the rural landscape. Valley’s sprawling network

is a challenge to maintain; however, their forward-thinking investment

in Servato’s data platform streamlines it all.

“As a customer myself, I’m looking forward to the improved reliability

that Servato products are bringing to our infrastructure. And as an

employee I’m proud of how we look to the future to constantly improve

and upgrade the services we provide our customers.” Heath Bowen –

Network Manager.

Network Operators can have confidence with Servato installed. The backup

batteries will provide expected backup power when required, especially

during unpredictable, inclement weather. Streamlining recovery efforts,

doubling battery life, remotely managing and monitoring battery health,

and predicting rectifier and battery failures has empowered providers

across the country to provide enhanced reliable services to their

customers. The majority of the remote carriers have been commissioned

into service already with anticipation of the remainder of the project

being complete by 2019.

About Valley Telephone Cooperative

Valley Telephone

Cooperative serves communities in southern Arizona and New Mexico,

providing phone and internet services. The company has stayed true to

their core principles of service, community, and innovation for over 50

years. Learn more at http://www.vtc.net

to see how local businesses and residents utilize Valley services.

About Servato

Headquartered in New Orleans, La., Servato is

a leading provider of active battery management solutions to telecom,

power, transportation, and solar companies. Servato’s solutions allow

leading companies and infrastructure operators to

reduce CapEx and OpEx by extending battery life, reducing maintenance

costs and streamlining operations. To learn more, please visit: www.servatocorp.com.

