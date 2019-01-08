Extends Vantage’s footprint into high-growth Phoenix market where it

plans to build the company’s largest campus to date

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vantage Data Centers, a leading provider of data centers in support of

business and mission-critical applications, today announced that it has

acquired 50 acres of land in the Greater Phoenix area to build a

mega-scale data center campus.

Phoenix represents the company’s sixth data center market, up from two

markets 12 months ago, following its expansion into Northern Virginia

and recently announced expansion into Montreal and Quebec City through

the pending 4Degrees Colocation acquisition. The Phoenix campus will

total 160MW of critical load and more than 1 million square feet once

fully developed. It will be the largest of Vantage’s seven current and

planned campuses when complete.

The site, located just outside of Phoenix in the city of Goodyear, will

be home to three data centers. This expansion will offer Vantage’s

current and future customers premium wholesale data center space in a

high-growth Tier I market, driven by demand from hyperscale and cloud

providers, as well as technology, e-commerce and enterprise companies.

“We continue to strategically expand Vantage’s footprint based on

customer and market demands,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of

Vantage Data Centers. “This newest development in the southwest is an

ideal location for our customers due to its tax incentives, low power

costs and rich connectivity. Our strong sales pipeline is a testament

that customers are attracted to our high-quality data centers with a

focus on sustainable development and operational excellence.”

Design and entitlements are underway with construction expected to begin

in early 2019. The first building will total 32MW of critical load and

is anticipated to be online in early 2020.

“We are excited Vantage chose Goodyear for its largest data center

campus to date,” said Goodyear’s Mayor, Georgia Lord. “This innovative

company leads the way in energy-efficient data centers, and they are

changing the landscape of the West Valley to a forward-thinking focus.

We welcome them to our growing cluster of technology-based businesses

and foresee a great partnership emerging.”

About Vantage Data Centers

Vantage Data Centers is a leading North American wholesale data center

provider in six strategic markets: Silicon Valley; Northern Virginia;

Phoenix; Quincy, Washington; Montreal and Quebec City, Canada. Vantage

has nine operational facilities totaling 92MW of capacity and five

additional facilities currently under development totaling 103MW. The

company provides highly scalable, flexible and efficient data center

solutions to hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers, offering unique

value through its commitment to exceptional customer service and

sustainability.

For more information, visit www.vantagedatacenters.com

Contacts

Robin Bectel

SpeakerBox Communications for Vantage Data Centers

vdc@speakerboxpr.com

703-287-7827

Mark Freeman

Vantage Data Centers

mfreeman@vantagedatacenters.com

202-680-4243

