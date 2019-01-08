Extends Vantage’s footprint into high-growth Phoenix market where it
plans to build the company’s largest campus to date
SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vantage Data Centers, a leading provider of data centers in support of
business and mission-critical applications, today announced that it has
acquired 50 acres of land in the Greater Phoenix area to build a
mega-scale data center campus.
Phoenix represents the company’s sixth data center market, up from two
markets 12 months ago, following its expansion into Northern Virginia
and recently announced expansion into Montreal and Quebec City through
the pending 4Degrees Colocation acquisition. The Phoenix campus will
total 160MW of critical load and more than 1 million square feet once
fully developed. It will be the largest of Vantage’s seven current and
planned campuses when complete.
The site, located just outside of Phoenix in the city of Goodyear, will
be home to three data centers. This expansion will offer Vantage’s
current and future customers premium wholesale data center space in a
high-growth Tier I market, driven by demand from hyperscale and cloud
providers, as well as technology, e-commerce and enterprise companies.
“We continue to strategically expand Vantage’s footprint based on
customer and market demands,” said Sureel Choksi, president and CEO of
Vantage Data Centers. “This newest development in the southwest is an
ideal location for our customers due to its tax incentives, low power
costs and rich connectivity. Our strong sales pipeline is a testament
that customers are attracted to our high-quality data centers with a
focus on sustainable development and operational excellence.”
Design and entitlements are underway with construction expected to begin
in early 2019. The first building will total 32MW of critical load and
is anticipated to be online in early 2020.
“We are excited Vantage chose Goodyear for its largest data center
campus to date,” said Goodyear’s Mayor, Georgia Lord. “This innovative
company leads the way in energy-efficient data centers, and they are
changing the landscape of the West Valley to a forward-thinking focus.
We welcome them to our growing cluster of technology-based businesses
and foresee a great partnership emerging.”
About Vantage Data Centers
Vantage Data Centers is a leading North American wholesale data center
provider in six strategic markets: Silicon Valley; Northern Virginia;
Phoenix; Quincy, Washington; Montreal and Quebec City, Canada. Vantage
has nine operational facilities totaling 92MW of capacity and five
additional facilities currently under development totaling 103MW. The
company provides highly scalable, flexible and efficient data center
solutions to hyperscale, cloud and enterprise customers, offering unique
value through its commitment to exceptional customer service and
sustainability.
For more information, visit www.vantagedatacenters.com
