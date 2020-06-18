VCA Animal Hospitals Offers Free Boarding for Pets Displaced by Big Horn Fire Near Tucson, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#vcabighornfirerelief--VCA Animal Hospitals is offering free boarding assistance at VCA Valley Animal Hospital and Emergency Center hospitals for pets that have been displaced by the Big Horn Fire. The fire has grown to more than 17,000 acres resulting in evacuation orders for residents of Mt. Lemmon, Mt. Bigelow and Summerhaven.
“Our hospital is here to provide free boarding assistance to pet owners so they know their pets are in a safe and caring place while they attend to their priorities,” said Dr. Todd Lavender, President, VCA Animal Hospitals and Petcare Services. “We understand how stressful it is with so much going on at this time and are here to help.”
Boarding assistance is offered on a space-available basis to pet owners at VCA Valley Animal Hospital and Emergency center located at 4984 E 22nd St, Tucson, AZ 85711. Pet owners can contact the hospital at (520) 748-2561 between the hours 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or the hospital main line at 520-748-0331 24 hours a day. Families are encouraged to call ahead to ensure that space is available.
VCA is closely monitoring the situation and its impact on pet families. Follow VCA Animal Hospitals on Facebook for further updates.
