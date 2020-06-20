Ventana Canyon Country Club gets first new housing development in 20 years

A local homebuilder is planning a 14-home development along the golf course in Ventana Canyon Country Club Estates.

The Pepper Viner Homes will be between 1,650 to 2,400 square feet with five floor plans. Prices start at $579,990.

“There has not been a new housing development in the Ventana Canyon Country Club in over 20 years,” said CEO Bill Viner. “As soon as you enter Ventana Canyon Country Club you immediately sense that you are in one of the most unique properties in Tucson and Pima County.”

The homes, in the Catalina Foothills, will be set along the first hole of the Tom Fazio golf course and near the club facilities, including dining, fitness, tennis and swimming.

The homes will be both one- and two-story models with large great room and island kitchens.

Four of the homes have already sold.

Viner said he’s confident Tucson’s housing market will remain strong.

“Although the pandemic certainly created a lot of uncertainty in the market place, in this environment, new housing communities are the safest places to shop for a home,” he said. “We have seen an increase in traffic to our communities in the last several weeks and hopefully the trend will continue.”

For more information, go to tucne.ws/ventanaview.

