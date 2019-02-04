PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24MSTR&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$MSTRlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSTR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#MSTRlt;/agt;--MicroStrategy®
Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise
analytics and mobility software, today announced that Ventana Research
has released its 2019 Value Index for Mobile Analytics and Business
Intelligence (BI), a quantified, research-based index evaluating both
technology vendors and their products. The research identified
MicroStrategy as the Overall Value Index Leader. Download a copy of the 2019
Value Index for Mobile Analytics and BI today.
“We are thrilled to be recognized as the Overall Value Index Leader in
Mobile Analytics and BI by Ventana Research,” said Michael J. Saylor,
CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “Our customers are using mobile
productivity apps to redefine how their employees work and to drive
operational excellence. With analytics, transactions, multimedia,
collaboration, and security delivered via a single mobile app
development platform, MicroStrategy 2019™ empowers users to turn
insights into action using their iOS and Android smartphones and
tablets.”
“The Value Index provides an in-depth analysis of the vendors that
provide analytics and business intelligence that operates on mobile
devices,” said David Menninger, SVP & Research Director, Ventana
Research. “We evaluated hundreds of criteria needed for success on
mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets from each of the
vendors, in order to provide the industry’s most comprehensive
assessment of analytics and business intelligence technologies.
Congratulations to MicroStrategy for being the Overall Value Index
Leader in the Mobile Analytics and BI Value Index, and for its
dedication to providing a rich experience across devices that can be
used out of the box or assembled into mobile applications that meet
specific business and process needs.”
Today at MicroStrategy
World™ 2019, MicroStrategy’s 22nd annual enterprise
analytics and mobility conference, being held at the Phoenix Convention
Center, MicroStrategy will showcase a series of product innovations in
front of thousands of product experts, thought leaders, and data
enthusiasts. The conference will feature MicroStrategy 2019,
MicroStrategy’s flagship platform that is designed to deliver
transformational mobility to organizations through analytical
applications targeted at the increasingly mobile workforce.
With MicroStrategy 2019, organizations can quickly deploy mobile
productivity apps for a variety of business functions and roles on any
standard device. Users can build apps using mobile dossiers that render
beautifully on smartphones and tablets, no code drag-and-drop for
branded customer apps that mobilize systems, processes, and
applications, and customized development for iOS and Android that lets
developers extend MicroStrategy content into their apps using XCode or
JavaScript.
Organizations can use the Value Index as a guide to assess existing
technology providers and determine if their provider best meets their
needs today and in the future. The 2019 Value Index for Mobile Analytics
and BI identifies the companies that deliver the highest value based on
an overall weighted evaluation. It is based on a comprehensive
examination of fifteen vendors' products in seven evaluation categories.
Technology vendors that score in the top three in any category earn the
designation Overall Value Index Leader; MicroStrategy has done so in
three of the seven categories: usability, reliability, and capability.
The Value Index is a fully independent, research-based undertaking, and
is neither sponsored nor influenced by technology vendors.
