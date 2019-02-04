PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--lt;a href="https://twitter.com/search?q=%24MSTR&src=ctag" target="_blank"gt;$MSTRlt;/agt; lt;a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/MSTR?src=hash" target="_blank"gt;#MSTRlt;/agt;--MicroStrategy®

Incorporated (Nasdaq: MSTR), a leading worldwide provider of enterprise

analytics and mobility software, today announced that Ventana Research

has released its 2019 Value Index for Mobile Analytics and Business

Intelligence (BI), a quantified, research-based index evaluating both

technology vendors and their products. The research identified

MicroStrategy as the Overall Value Index Leader. Download a copy of the 2019

Value Index for Mobile Analytics and BI today.

“We are thrilled to be recognized as the Overall Value Index Leader in

Mobile Analytics and BI by Ventana Research,” said Michael J. Saylor,

CEO, MicroStrategy Incorporated. “Our customers are using mobile

productivity apps to redefine how their employees work and to drive

operational excellence. With analytics, transactions, multimedia,

collaboration, and security delivered via a single mobile app

development platform, MicroStrategy 2019™ empowers users to turn

insights into action using their iOS and Android smartphones and

tablets.”

“The Value Index provides an in-depth analysis of the vendors that

provide analytics and business intelligence that operates on mobile

devices,” said David Menninger, SVP & Research Director, Ventana

Research. “We evaluated hundreds of criteria needed for success on

mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets from each of the

vendors, in order to provide the industry’s most comprehensive

assessment of analytics and business intelligence technologies.

Congratulations to MicroStrategy for being the Overall Value Index

Leader in the Mobile Analytics and BI Value Index, and for its

dedication to providing a rich experience across devices that can be

used out of the box or assembled into mobile applications that meet

specific business and process needs.”

Today at MicroStrategy

World™ 2019, MicroStrategy’s 22nd annual enterprise

analytics and mobility conference, being held at the Phoenix Convention

Center, MicroStrategy will showcase a series of product innovations in

front of thousands of product experts, thought leaders, and data

enthusiasts. The conference will feature MicroStrategy 2019,

MicroStrategy’s flagship platform that is designed to deliver

transformational mobility to organizations through analytical

applications targeted at the increasingly mobile workforce.

With MicroStrategy 2019, organizations can quickly deploy mobile

productivity apps for a variety of business functions and roles on any

standard device. Users can build apps using mobile dossiers that render

beautifully on smartphones and tablets, no code drag-and-drop for

branded customer apps that mobilize systems, processes, and

applications, and customized development for iOS and Android that lets

developers extend MicroStrategy content into their apps using XCode or

JavaScript.

Organizations can use the Value Index as a guide to assess existing

technology providers and determine if their provider best meets their

needs today and in the future. The 2019 Value Index for Mobile Analytics

and BI identifies the companies that deliver the highest value based on

an overall weighted evaluation. It is based on a comprehensive

examination of fifteen vendors' products in seven evaluation categories.

Technology vendors that score in the top three in any category earn the

designation Overall Value Index Leader; MicroStrategy has done so in

three of the seven categories: usability, reliability, and capability.

The Value Index is a fully independent, research-based undertaking, and

is neither sponsored nor influenced by technology vendors.

About Ventana Research

Ventana

Research is the most authoritative and respected benchmark business

technology research and advisory services firm. We provide insight and

expert guidance on mainstream and disruptive technologies through a

unique set of research-based offerings including benchmark research and

technology evaluation assessments, education workshops and our research

and advisory services, Ventana On-Demand. Our unparalleled understanding

of the role of technology in optimizing business processes and

performance and our best practices guidance are rooted in our rigorous

research-based benchmarking of people, processes, information and

technology across business and IT functions in every industry. This

benchmark research plus our market coverage and in-depth knowledge of

hundreds of technology providers means we can deliver education and

expertise to our clients to increase the value they derive from

technology investments while reducing time, cost and risk. To learn how

Ventana Research advances the maturity of organizations’ use of

information and technology through benchmark research, education and

advisory services, visit www.ventanaresearch.com.

About MicroStrategy Incorporated

MicroStrategy (Nasdaq: MSTR) is a leading worldwide provider of

enterprise analytics and mobility software and services. Our mission is

to make every enterprise a more Intelligent Enterprise™. MicroStrategy

2019 delivers modern analytics on an open, comprehensive enterprise

platform designed to drive business results with Federated Analytics,

Transformational Mobility, and HyperIntelligence™. To learn more, visit MicroStrategy

online, and follow us on LinkedIn,

Twitter,

and Facebook.

MicroStrategy, MicroStrategy 2019, MicroStrategy World, Intelligent

Enterprise, and HyperIntelligence are either trademarks or registered

trademarks of MicroStrategy Incorporated in the United States and

certain other countries. Other product and company names mentioned

herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

MSTR-G

Contacts

Claudia Cahill

MicroStrategy Incorporated

703-270-2207

ccahill@microstrategy.com

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles